  • Thursday, June 03, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
News

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs meet virtually to discuss Afghan peace

By: Swati Rana

THE fourth virtual trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers (FM) of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan will take place on Thursday (3) to discuss the Afghan peace.

The Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “Pakistan had been making efforts for peace and stability in the region in light of prime minister Imran Khan’s vision,” the Express Tribune reported.

“Our foremost priority is peace in Afghanistan,” he added. He mentioned that Pakistan and China can play an important role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan after the establishment of peace in the country.

“Geo-economics is a priority of our government and we want to make Pakistan a hub of economic activities. In this regard, the CPEC project and Gwadar Port will play an important role,” the paper quoted FM Qureshi as saying.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the three foreign ministers would have in-depth exchanges of views on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, counter-terrorism, and security cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.

“China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers meeting is an important platform to enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

