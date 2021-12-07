Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

Pakistan bans travel from 15 countries

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a school in Lahore on October 5, 2021. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN has banned travel from 15 countries and tightened up travel restrictions on 13 other nations amid the threat of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s top coronavirus response agency, reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the globe to revise the categorisation of travel.

According to an NCOC statement on Monday (6), the agency revised categories based on disease profiles and health protocols applicable to travellers from different countries. Countries have been placed in three categories – A, B and C.

Category ‘C’ includes 15 countries: Croatia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

A “complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries” has been imposed but essential travel from these countries would necessitate obtaining an exemption certificate, it said.

Pakistan will allow travel only with 100 per cent vaccination for all inbound passengers and those aged above six years are required to have negative PCR test reports (maximum 48 hours old) before boarding.

However, deportees are exempted from the PCR test report requirement.

All travellers aged six years or above have to undergo rapid antigen tests (RATs) on arrival even if travelling via direct or indirect flights from Category ‘C’ countries. RAT negative cases will be allowed to proceed.

However, RAT negative travellers from South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia will have to undergo three days of mandatory quarantine followed by a PCR test to be conducted on the third day by the civil administration. RAT positive cases will be quarantined for 10 days.

The NCOC placed Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US, the UK, Thailand, France, Austria, Afghanistan and Turkey in category B. Travellers from these countries should be fully vaccinated.

All passengers aged six years or above are required to have negative PCR test reports (maximum 48 hours old) before boarding, but deportees are exempted from the PCR test requirement.

RAT of random flights will be conducted at airports on arrival from Category ‘B’ countries. RAT negative cases will be allowed to proceed but RAT positive cases will be quarantined for 10 days.

All other countries not included in Category ‘C’ and ‘B’ are placed in Category ‘A’. Travellers should be 100 per cent vaccinated. All those aged six years and above should be in possession of a negative PCR test report (maximum 48 hours old) before boarding. But deportees are exempted from PCR test requirements.

All Pakistan nationals can travel from Category ‘C’ countries without exemption till December 15 but testing protocols will be mandatory on arrival.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
INDIA
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing up
UK
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman not to contest next election
WORLD
South African anti-apartheid veteran Ebrahim dies aged 84
PAKISTAN
Pakistan lynching: Victim’s body flown to Colombo
News
Javid confirms community transmission of Omicron variant in England
News
‘Ashamed’: Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killing
PAKISTAN
Pakistan students work magic to transform campus into Hogwarts
News
High court backs Johnson over Priti Patel bullying claims
INDIA
India signs deal to make 600,000 Kalashnikov rifles as Putin meets Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
I want to play 80-90 Tests for New Zealand: Ajaz…
UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
Asian cricketers feel like ‘outsiders’ in English game
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
BT aims to make its workforce more diverse
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE