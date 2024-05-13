Pakistan army grants honorary rank to UK boxer Amir Khan

The British-Pakistani boxer clarified that it was an honorary title and had nothing to do with Pakistan’s political developments

Amir Khan (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Retired British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan was recently granted the honorary rank of captain by the Pakistan army.

The boxer clarified that it had nothing to do with Pakistan’s political developments, Dawn reports.

Khan thanked the army in a video shared on his Instagram account.

The move comes shortly after Khan disclosed that the Frontier Corps (FC) paramilitary force had taken over his boxing academy in Islamabad and set up residence.

Khan had set up the academy after signing a memorandum of understanding in 2015.

The facility was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and was taken over by the FC in 2022.

Following widespread criticism, the Pakistan Sports Board recently got the Amir Khan Boxing Academy vacated.

Khan appreciated the government for getting the facility vacated and assured that the academy would start functioning in a month.

Born and raised in Bolton, Khan won a silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics when he was just 17. He went on to win the WBA light-welterweight title in 2009.

He announced his retirement in 2022 after being stopped by Kell Brook. Subsequently, he was handed a two-year ban from all sports after testing positive for a prohibited substance.