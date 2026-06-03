Latest Stories

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, in association with Garavi Gujarat, hosted the international screening of the world's first documentary on Paid Period Leave at the Siddhashram Community Hub, Harrow, bringing together spiritual leaders, policymakers, community representatives and advocates of women's wellbeing.

Based on the true-life journey of Ranjeeta Priyadarshini and directed by Pradeep Kumar Nayak, the documentary was screened publicly for the first time and highlighted the growing global movement advocating menstrual dignity, workplace inclusion and paid period leave for women.

The event was supported by Asian Media Group and Om Funeral Care Ltd. It was graced by His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Swami Abhiramacharya Ji Maharaj from Prayagraj, Padma Shri Kalpana Saroj, Mr Emmanuel from Paris, Cllr Krishna Suresh, Sasi Suresh, community leaders and members of the public.

Welcoming the guests, Devisha Patel outlined the vision for advancing the Paid Period Leave movement in Harrow and announced that her organisation would implement paid period leave for its female employees.

Special video messages from Gareth Thomas MP and Krupesh Hirani AM were screened during the programme, expressing support for greater awareness of menstrual health and workplace equality.

During the screening Mahesh Liloriya

Addressing the gathering, Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, Founder of the Global Campaign for Paid Period Leave, shared her personal journey and the challenges of bringing menstrual health into mainstream public discourse. She called for collective efforts to advance policy discussions on menstrual dignity and paid period leave in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the occasion, His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji said that respect and reverence for women have always been central to Sanatan Dharma. Referring to sacred traditions and the example of Maa Kamakhya Devi, Guruji emphasised that society must approach women's health with dignity, understanding and compassion. He reaffirmed Siddhashram's commitment to supporting initiatives that empower and uplift Matru Shakti and pledged continued support for raising awareness on the issue.

After the screening Mahesh Liloriya

Swami Abhiramacharya Ji Maharaj praised the campaign as a noble social initiative and said that a progressive society is one that recognises women's needs and ensures their dignity, wellbeing and equal participation in all spheres of life.

The screening was followed by an engaging question-and-answer session, during which guests shared their views on menstrual health, workplace inclusion and social awareness. The event was expertly compered by Krishna Pujara, CEO of Enfield Saheli, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Mahesh Liloriya.

House of Lords conference renews global call for menstrual dignity

Before the International screening o, the 5th International Conference on Paid Period Leave was held at the House of Lords on World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Organised by the Global South Corridor in partnership with Vishv Umiya Foundation (VUF), ECOF Enterprises and MHM-KIT, the conference brought together policymakers, academics, campaigners and delegates from the United Kingdom, India, Ghana, Nigeria, China, France and Spain.

Opening the conference, Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak, Executive Director of the Global South Corridor, emphasised the importance of menstrual dignity, health and inclusion, stating that the issue affects women and girls across the world and deserves greater recognition in public policy and workplace practices.

Sweta Mohanty, Executive Director of the Global South Corridor, highlighted the need for workplaces to adopt more supportive measures, including flexible working arrangements and greater awareness of menstrual wellbeing.

Among the keynote speakers, Lord Rami Ranger strongly endorsed the campaign, describing paid period leave as an initiative that benefits not only women but society as a whole. Marion Walker, representing UNICEF, stressed the importance of workplace and public-sector policies supporting women's health, while Chenxing Liu, UK Director of the Asian Women Development Plan International (AWDPI), described paid period leave as an important workplace equality measure.

The conference also witnessed the launch of an international song promoting paid period leave / Mahesh Liloriya

Other international speakers included Mceva Temofe, Founder of African Economic Global Convergence, who highlighted policy progress in Africa, and community leader Councillor Sumeet Jalan, who called for greater education and awareness among men and boys to help eliminate menstrual stigma.

The conference also witnessed the launch of an international song promoting paid period leave, composed by Rui Dai, Chairperson of the International Artificial Intelligence Association, and featured discussions on advancing menstrual dignity, workplace inclusion and gender equality worldwide.

Concluding the conference, Partha Sarathi Panda, Executive Director of the Global South Corridor, thanked delegates, partners and supporters for their contributions and reaffirmed the collective commitment to promoting policies that support menstrual dignity, workplace inclusion and gender equality across the globe.