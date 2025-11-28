Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Fletcher’s 'Paddington The Musical' track enters festive race for UK Christmas number one

Tom Fletcher’s One Of Us from the West End show is sparking fan buzz as previews continue at the Savoy Theatre.

Tom Fletcher’s 'Paddington The Musical'
London welcomes Paddington The Musical starring Arti Shah
Isha Shah
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Tom Fletcher’s new single from Paddington The Musical is out now
  • One Of Us is among the bookmakers’ favourites for the festive top spot
  • Music video features Paddington Bear at the station with Fletcher
  • West End previews running at the Savoy Theatre until May 2026
  • Royal Variety Performance included a Paddington meet-and-greet with William and Catherine

Tom Fletcher’s latest single, One Of Us, from Paddington The Musical, is already making waves and has been tipped for this year’s Christmas number one. The song came out on Friday, sung by Tom Fletcher. The video features Paddington Bear at the station, holding a marmalade sandwich, which adds a touch of fun to the clip.

Tom Fletcher\u2019s 'Paddington The Musical' London welcomes Paddington The Musical starring Arti Shah Isha Shah


Why Paddington The Musical could top the charts

In the West End show, Mrs Brown sings the song, a role played by Amy Ellen Richardson. The single is already charting alongside tracks by Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bookmakers are taking the competition seriously. Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said the arrival of Paddington in the Christmas race is “something to savour.” Fans can stream the single or catch it live in previews, with tickets available to book now until May 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be


How fans reacted to the new song

Paddington has a long history with the royal family. He appeared with the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The bear also recently met the Prince and Princess of Wales after the Royal Variety Performance. This week, Prince William and Princess Catherine met the bear and Fletcher after the show, with William complimenting Paddington’s marmalade sandwich.

Fans are sharing the video online. Many are speculating if it could reach number one. The combination of a familiar character and a new song seems to be working. People are talking, clips are being shared, and it is getting noticed quickly.


What’s next for Paddington The Musical

Beyond the single, a full album of Fletcher’s music for the show is set for release by Decca in March 2026, with a vinyl edition following in May. Songs like Pretty Little Dead Things and Rhythm of London are already out, giving audiences a taste of the 18-song score.

The show itself has a strong creative team: Luke Sheppard directs, Fletcher writes the music and lyrics, and the cast includes Timi Akinyosade, Amy Booth-Steel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Bonnie Langford among others.


Other children’s characters have hit number one before, such as Mr Blobby in 1993 and Bob the Builder in 2000 with Can We Fix It and Paddington might now join them.

music videopaddington beartom fletcherwest end showpaddington the musical

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers: Doomsday' tease puts Iron Man back in play and fans sense a twist

Instagram/robertdowneyjr

Robert Downey Jr shocks MCU watchers with an Iron Man hint buried inside his 'Avengers: Doomsday' post

Highlights:

  • New Robert Downey Jr post pushes talk around Avengers: Doomsday again.
  • Comic-style Iron Man and Doctor Doom image fuels theories about a dual role.
  • Trailer expected to land on 19 December, tied to Avatar: Fire and Ash.
  • Marvel keeping the film sealed, no real leaks, no plot clues.

Robert Downey Jr’s new Avengers: Doomsday tease put Iron Man back in the picture with a single Instagram image. His Thanksgiving post on Instagram showed a tight comic-book shot: only the arms and shoulders of Iron Man and Doctor Doom, both pulling a wishbone.

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers: Doomsday' tease puts Iron Man back in play and fans sense a twist Instagram/robertdowneyjr

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us