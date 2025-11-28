Tom Fletcher’s 'Paddington The Musical' track enters festive race for UK Christmas number one

Highlights:

Tom Fletcher’s new single from Paddington The Musical is out now

One Of Us is among the bookmakers’ favourites for the festive top spot

Music video features Paddington Bear at the station with Fletcher

West End previews running at the Savoy Theatre until May 2026

Royal Variety Performance included a Paddington meet-and-greet with William and Catherine

Tom Fletcher’s latest single, One Of Us, from Paddington The Musical, is already making waves and has been tipped for this year’s Christmas number one. The song came out on Friday, sung by Tom Fletcher. The video features Paddington Bear at the station, holding a marmalade sandwich, which adds a touch of fun to the clip.

London welcomes Paddington The Musical starring Arti Shah Isha Shah





Why Paddington The Musical could top the charts

In the West End show, Mrs Brown sings the song, a role played by Amy Ellen Richardson. The single is already charting alongside tracks by Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bookmakers are taking the competition seriously. Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said the arrival of Paddington in the Christmas race is “something to savour.” Fans can stream the single or catch it live in previews, with tickets available to book now until May 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be





How fans reacted to the new song

Paddington has a long history with the royal family. He appeared with the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The bear also recently met the Prince and Princess of Wales after the Royal Variety Performance. This week, Prince William and Princess Catherine met the bear and Fletcher after the show, with William complimenting Paddington’s marmalade sandwich.

Fans are sharing the video online. Many are speculating if it could reach number one. The combination of a familiar character and a new song seems to be working. People are talking, clips are being shared, and it is getting noticed quickly.





What’s next for Paddington The Musical

Beyond the single, a full album of Fletcher’s music for the show is set for release by Decca in March 2026, with a vinyl edition following in May. Songs like Pretty Little Dead Things and Rhythm of London are already out, giving audiences a taste of the 18-song score.

The show itself has a strong creative team: Luke Sheppard directs, Fletcher writes the music and lyrics, and the cast includes Timi Akinyosade, Amy Booth-Steel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Bonnie Langford among others.





Other children’s characters have hit number one before, such as Mr Blobby in 1993 and Bob the Builder in 2000 with Can We Fix It and Paddington might now join them.