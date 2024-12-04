  • Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Overseas Friends of BJP UK celebrates party’s election victory

The event celebrated BJP’s victory in Maharashtrian and UP states

By: easterneye.biz Staff

THE Overseas Friends of BJP UK (OFBJPUK) Maharashtra and UP chapters hosted a celebration in East London to mark the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections.

More than 100 people from the Maharashtrian and UP diaspora in UK have attended the event.

The programme started with the traditional Jyot Prajwalan (lamp lighting) ceremony, a symbolic act to start the festivities. It was followed by a series of cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of both states.

OFBJP UK 1Youth members from the UP community displayed a solo dance, while performers from Maharashtra presented the iconic song “Jayosstute” by Veer Savarkar, paying tribute to the region’s cultural legacy.

Veteran leader Madhukar Ambekar, along with vice president Dr Anand Aarya and general secretary Suresh Mangalagiri have addressed the gathering. They shared their views on the BJP’s achievements and future vision, urging the audience to continue supporting the party’s work and contributing to its ongoing success.

The celebration highlighted the strong connection between the UK-based Indian diaspora and India’s political landscape, a statement said.

