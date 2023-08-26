Website Logo
Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

The music for Chandramukhi 2 has been composed by Keeravani.

Kangana Ranaut with MM Keeravani

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut for her role in Chandramukhi 2 at the movie’s audio launch event.

Chandramukhi 2 team had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday. The event was attended by several celebs from the Tamil film industry.

“She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen,” the music composer said in a statement.

Chandramukhi 2 is Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the horror-comedy genre opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Kangana on Friday shared a picture with MM Keeravani from the movie’s audio launch event.

Kangana posed with Keeravani and dropped the picture on her Instagram story along with a caption. “With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient Shri MM Keeravani.”

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Recently, makers released the film’s second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen as an Air Force pilot in Tejas.

Eastern Eye

