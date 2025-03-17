Influencer Orry and 7 others booked for drinking near Vaishno Devi Shrine in violation of religious norms

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against popular influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident has sparked public outcry as the area holds deep religious significance for millions of devotees who visit the shrine every year.
The group, which includes Indian nationals Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, was reportedly found drinking at a hotel in the Cottage Suite area of Katra. This region falls under strict regulations that ban the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food because of its proximity to the shrine.
On March 15, local police at Katra Police Station received a complaint that some guests were consuming liquor in violation of the area’s rules. Acting on the report, the authorities quickly registered FIR No. 72/25 under the direction of the Reasi district police. Officials say this action was taken not only for breaking the law but also for allegedly hurting religious sentiments tied to the sanctity of Vaishno Devi.
A special investigation team has been formed under senior officers, including the SP and DySP of Katra, to handle the case. The accused have been served notices asking them to join the investigation. The Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi, Paramvir Singh, made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for violations of religious codes, particularly involving intoxicants or any activities considered disrespectful to holy sites.
Vaishno Devi shrine is among the most significant Hindu pilgrimage destinations in India. With millions of devotees making the journey every year, the area maintains a strict code of conduct to preserve its spiritual atmosphere. Local regulations prohibit alcohol and meat consumption in and around Katra, the base camp for pilgrims.
Orry, often seen at high-profile Bollywood events and known for his connections with celebrity circles, now finds himself at the centre of this controversy. Authorities have stated that anyone found violating these rules will face serious consequences. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting laws, especially in places that hold religious and cultural value for a large number of people.