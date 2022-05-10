Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Organisations call for ‘culture change’ in legal profession

According to a study, legal professionals undergo high levels of burnout. (Representational image: Lakshmiprasad S /iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

MENTAL WELLBEING charity LawCare and the Law Society of England and Wales on Monday (9) joined forces to call for a “change of culture” in the legal profession, as they marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

A LawCare report in 2021 examined the culture and working practices in law and their impact on the well-being of legal professionals.

High levels of burnout were cited by participants and 69 per cent of respondents had experienced mental-ill health in the 12 months before the survey.

Female participants averaged higher burnout compared with their male counterparts.

The largest age group of participants (37 per cent) were aged between 26 and 35 years and they had the highest burnout scores, alongside having the highest work intensity, lowest autonomy and the lowest psychological safety.

The same year, the International Bar Association published its Mental Wellbeing in the Legal Profession report, which surveyed 3,500 legal professionals and 180 legal organisations, confirming that legal professionals’ mental well-being is a global concern.

Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce said, “the legal profession should use Mental Health Awareness Week to take stock of its culture.

“The onus is often on the individual to ‘fix’ their mental ill-health. In truth, we have a collective responsibility to make a positive work environment for everyone”.

Elizabeth Rimmer, chief executive of LawCare, said the culture of law has to change to ensure the sustainability of the profession.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
Debate over Emma Chamberlain’s Patiala Necklace at Met Gala 2022
UK
Indian-origin girl wins BBC Young Dancer title
US
US cathedral bells toll 1,000 times to mark one million Covid deaths
UK
Dea-John Reid’s family plans to campaign for diverse juries
UK
Thousands participate in Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square
News
Queen to miss UK parliament opening
UK
Mentoring for young South Asians with music skills
UK
Starmer to ‘offer to resign if fined for Covid rule breach’
News
Nandy declines to rule out another attempt at Labour’s top post
INDIA
UN panel says British Sikh man’s detention in India ‘arbitrary’
UK
Queer Britain museum opens in London
UK
Lutfur Rahman’s party takes control of Tower Hamlets
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84
British star Jodie Comer to topline feminist survival drama The…
Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa to open London Indian Film Festival
GFG risks insolvency as ‘Credit Suisse talks end’
Debate over Emma Chamberlain’s Patiala Necklace at Met Gala 2022
Organisations call for ‘culture change’ in legal profession