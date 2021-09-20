Website Logo
  • Monday, September 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256

Business

Oracle to invest £150m in Oxford Nanopore

Pedestrians walk past a sign directing people to a rapid lateral flow Covid-19 testing centre at London Bridge train Station in central London on April 5, 2021. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

OXFORD Nanopore’s London float efforts received a boost as software major Oracle will invest £150m in the British biotech unicorn.

Oracle will become a cornerstone investor when the genome sequencing company issues shares in its initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

The partnership enables the Covid testing kit developer to use the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its DNA/RNA sequencing technology to boost its reach.

Spun out Oxford University in 2005, the biotech company’s platform accounts for about a fifth of coronavirus sequencing globally.

Oxford Nanopore was valued at £2.4 billion when it raised £195m in May this year and its valuation is expected to reach at least £3bn when it floats on the London Stock Exchange, although analysts at Jefferies said its market capitalisation could soar to £4.5bn.

Co-founded by Gordon Sanghera, the company said it intends to have a free float of 25 per cent after its IPO which will include a mix of existing shares and fresh issue. However, the price band of the shares on offer is not known yet.

Its efforts to float in London are in contrast to the trend of biotech companies heading to New York seeking better valuations.

Headquartered in Oxford, the company won major contracts from the UK government to supply coronavirus testing kits to the NHS at the height of the pandemic.

However, the unicorn, in which the IP Group owns a stake, is yet to make profits but analysts feel it will swing into the black in 2026.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Issa brothers may offload Australian fuel stations
UK
Manchester India summit focuses on free trade pact
INDIA
India’s TVS Motor buys majority stake in Swiss firm for £13m
UK
Greensill review proposes new code of conduct and greater lobbying transparency
INDIA
Spoke to Vodafone CEO to bring Indian telecom industry together: Sunil Mittal
UK
Indian-origin CEO’s green submarine project wins UK prize
INDIA
State-owned company commissions India’s largest floating solar plant
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Group bids for debt-stricken Air India
Business
India launches $3.5 bn incentives for green cars
HEADLINE STORY
Only 13 major UK companies disclose racial pay disparity
INDIA
Cairn, Air India seek stay on New York court proceedings
UK
OneWeb launches satellites in global internet service push
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Varun Dhawan to commence work on Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis from…
Kangana appears before Mumbai court in connection with defamation complaint…
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its…
Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar wraps up filming
Ali Fazal to topline Arati Kadav’s untitled sci-fi short film
From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures…