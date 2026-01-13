OpenAI acquires health tech startup Torch in push into medical AI

OpenAI acquires Torch for about £47 million ($60 million)

Torch staff to join OpenAI after the deal

Move comes days after ChatGPT Health rollout

OpenAI has acquired healthcare technology startup Torch for roughly £47 million ($60 million), according to CNBC, citing a source familiar with the deal. The price was not disclosed publicly, but the acquisition points to a stronger push by OpenAI into medical artificial intelligence.

The deal comes just days after OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Health, a new experience designed to help users engage with health-related information in a more personalised way. The timing suggests the company is moving quickly to build infrastructure around medical data rather than relying only on general-purpose AI tools.

Scattered medical data in one place

Torch was built to tackle a common issue for patients: medical records spread across multiple platforms. Test results, imaging reports and insurance information often sit in separate systems, making it difficult to see the full picture.

Torch developed what it described as a “unified medical memory”, bringing fragmented health data into a single system that AI tools can analyse more effectively. That technology will now sit inside OpenAI’s ecosystem.

As part of the acquisition, Torch’s employees will join OpenAI. Torch chief executive Ilya Abyzov said in a post on X that the move would allow the company’s technology to reach a much wider audience.

Abyzov previously co-founded Forward, a direct-to-consumer primary care startup that shut down in 2024 after struggling to scale its business model. This deal marks a fresh attempt to apply technology-led ideas to healthcare, but within a much larger platform.

Healthcare becomes central

The acquisition follows the launch of ChatGPT Health, which allows users to connect medical records and wellness apps directly to the chatbot. The aim is to move beyond general health answers towards guidance based on individual data.

OpenAI has already named early enterprise partners, including HCA Healthcare, as part of its healthcare push.

OpenAI has also been expanding through acquisitions more broadly. In May 2025, it bought Jony Ive’s AI device startup io for more than £4.7 billion ($6 billion). In December, the company hired Albert Lee from Google to lead corporate development, signalling that further deals could follow.