ChatGPT adds health tab, allowing users to ask medical questions and upload records

OpenAI rolls out a separate health-focused space inside ChatGPT, starting with limited access

ChatGPT health tab

A new Health tab inside ChatGPT brings medical questions and personal data into one place.

Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJan 09, 2026
  • Users can ask health questions and upload medical records
  • Wellness apps can be linked for personalised insights
  • Feature launches amid changing rules around health tech

OpenAI has launched a new health tab inside ChatGPT, giving users a dedicated space to ask health-related questions, upload medical records and connect wellness apps such as Apple Health and MyFitnessPal.

The feature, announced on Wednesday, separates health conversations from general chats, signalling a more structured approach to one of the chatbot’s most common uses.

OpenAI said more than 230 million people around the world ask health and wellness questions on ChatGPT every week.

Test reports to diet plans

The health tab is designed to help users make sense of medical information they already have.

According to OpenAI, it can be used to understand recent test results, prepare questions for doctor appointments, plan diet or workout routines, or compare insurance options based on personal health patterns.

The company said the health section operates as a separate space with added privacy protections. Conversations held there are not used to train its core AI models, OpenAI said in a news statement.

The rollout is gradual. OpenAI said early access is being given to a small group of users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans.

The feature is not yet available in the European Economic Area, Switzerland or the United Kingdom.

Regulators take a fresh look

The launch comes as health technology oversight is under review in the US. US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary reportedly said the agency would scale back regulation of wearable devices and software aimed at supporting healthy lifestyles.

Makary has previously described ChatGPT as a product that should be encouraged, while also urging caution around safety risks, according to media reports.

OpenAI said it plans to expand access to ChatGPT Health on web and iOS in the coming weeks, as it continues testing how users interact with sensitive health information inside an AI-driven platform.


