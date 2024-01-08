Online Marketing Techniques All Small Business Owners Should Know

By:

If you have only recently started your business or are just wondering how big businesses manage to create large followings of customers, then you need to look no further. There are online marketing tactics that they all share and have honed with the skills of top professionals to ensure that they can sell to the same customers repeatedly.

These are tactics that you, yourself, can put into practice very quickly and, over time, also get positive results.

#1 Build relationships on social media

One of the main ways to generate repeat business from your customers is to build a relationship with them. In some cases, this can be easier said than done. However, it can be well worth the effort in the end. One of the easiest tools for doing this, and indeed engaging with the right audience, is on social media platforms, but you will have to use the right approach; otherwise, you may find that your efforts have been fruitless.

If you are unsure how to go about this, you may want to see how popular social media influencers gain followers and adapt their approach for your own use. You do need to remember it is not all about selling; it is about finding your audience and encouraging them to stick with your business on its journey to success.

#2 Make your website easier to find on search engines

As practically all of your sales and inquiries from customers (potential and otherwise) will involve visiting your website, you need to ensure that it is easy to find and totally accessible to every visitor. Ensuring that it is accessible could mean going down the ADA checklist or contacting a web designer to install additional plug-ins and widgets.

However, when it comes to making your website easier to find on search engines, you will need the help of a professional SEO agency such as www.clickIntelligence.co.uk to do the legwork for you. This is because the world of SEO is complex – to say the least. It involves keywords, link building, and content writing alongside in-depth knowledge of algorithms that search engines such as Google use to rank websites in search results.

All of these are very easy to get wrong if you do not know what you are doing, and you will not necessarily know that you are wasting your time and money.

#3 Keep in contact with existing customers

You can utilize various tactics to keep in contact with current customers and, therefore, keep your business and your products at the forefront of their minds. If you have quality CRM (customer relationship management) software, you will find it so much easier as it will collect all the relevant information that you will need, including contact, payment, and order details, alongside records of communication and interaction with the customer in question.

It is important to remember that not all your correspondence should be about selling stuff or as a follow-up to a previous sale. Sending a regular newsletter that provides interest by containing compelling articles about your business, products, and what your customers think can also be valuable for keeping in contact.