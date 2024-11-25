Petition for fresh general election crosses 2 million signatures

The government is required to respond to petitions with over 10,000 signatures, and parliament must consider debating those with more than 100,000.

The Labour Party came to power in July earlier this year. (Representational image: Getty)

By: EasternEye

AN ONLINE petition calling for a fresh general election in the UK has garnered over 2 million signatures less than 200 days after July’s election.

The petition, initiated by Michael Westwood, argues that the Labour government has not upheld its pre-election promises. “I would like there to be another general election,” he stated, according to the Metro. “I believe the current Labour government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead-up to the last election.”

While most signatories are from the UK, data from the petition reveals that 4 per cent of votes came from outside the country, including Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, according to the BBC.

British citizens abroad can sign petitions, but the data highlights unusual activity from non-UK residents.

Labour came to power in July with six key pledges, including lowering taxes, inflation, and NHS wait times. However, some initiatives have faced criticism.

Last month, Labour’s employment minister Alison McGovern told the Metro that the government’s employment rights bill, scheduled for 2026 implementation, would undergo extensive legislative scrutiny and involve consultations with groups like the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

Labour also faced backlash from farmers over a proposed 20 per cent levy on family farms worth over £1m, announced in last month’s budget. Protests erupted in Westminster, with demonstrators chanting, “Keir Starmer the farmer harmer.”