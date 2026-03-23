OneJAIN conference brings UK Jain leaders together on key community issues

Highlights

OneJAIN conference gathers Jain leaders from across the UK.

Talks focus on governance, safety, and role of faith in public life.

Priorities include census recognition, manuscripts, and youth engagement.

The National OneJAIN Presidents’ Conference 2026 was held at Avanti House School in Stanmore on 8 March.

It brought together leaders from Jain organisations across the United Kingdom. Organised by the Institute of Jainology (IOJ) and the OneJAIN panel, the event focused on governance, community safety, public representation, and the future of Jain identity in the UK.

The conference was attended by parliamentarians, researchers, police representatives, and community leaders.

Speakers included Baroness Shama Shah, Lord Krish Raval, Lord Michael Katz, Bob Blackman MP, Matt Turmaine MP, Krupesh Hirani AM, and Harrow Mayor Anjana Patel.

Nilesh Kothari of Veerayatan UK opened the event. He spoke about the importance of working together and reflecting on Jain values such as non-violence and compassion.

The day began with prayers and meditation, setting a calm tone for discussions.

Dr Mehool Sanghrajka from the Institute of Jainology spoke about recent work by OneJAIN.

This included celebrations at 10 Downing Street and interfaith engagement with the Vatican. He highlighted key priorities such as adding a Jain tick-box in the UK census and progress on the Jain manuscripts project.

Nirmal Shah of the Oshwal Association spoke about the need for strong governance, transparency, and proper safeguarding policies.

Discussions on safety also highlighted concerns about under-reporting of anti-Hindu hate incidents and the need for better security.

Faith guides action

The conference also focused on representation in public life. Baroness Shama Shah, the first Jain member of the House of Lords, spoke about her journey and the importance of representing the Jain community at a national level.

Lord Katz, Matt Turmaine MP, and Bob Blackman MP discussed the need for strong institutions and continued engagement with policymakers.

Police representatives, including superintendent Zubin Writer, said that working closely with communities has helped improve safety in Harrow. Krupesh Hirani also spoke about funding pressures facing the Metropolitan Police.

The event marked International Women’s Day by recognising the role of women in leadership and public life.

The conference ended with a focus on young people, education, and keeping Jain values strong for the future.

Leaders agreed that collaboration and active participation in public life are key to the community’s long-term growth in the UK.