Onam 2025: 5 celebrity Onam celebrations that got the looks just right

Festivals tell their own stories. Sometimes it’s not in the captions, not even in the feasts, but in the clothes, the smiles, and the way people carry tradition without trying too hard. Onam this year gave us just that: celebrities, often dripping in designer labels, strip it back to something pure, elegant, and powerfully rooted.
Here’s who absolutely nailed the Onam vibe.
- Mohanlal: The godfather in white
The man does not need to try. In a simple, crisp white mundu. Simple shirt. A straight camera greeting. That is it. No frills, no staged glamour. Just the veteran looking like the festival itself: timeless.
- Prithviraj & Supriya Menon: The power couple
Prithviraj in a mundu with a printed shirt. Supriya in a kasavu saree with a gold border, her jewellery adding the final shine. The picture looked less like a posed post, more like a family album moment you would want to keep.
- Malavika Mohanan: The trendsetting twist
While others went classic, Malavika played. She wore a cream-white kasavu saree with a golden border, the drape beautifully, turning the attire into almost a contemporary painted canvas. Paired with ethnic gold jewellery, parted loose hair, her styling was classy, traditional and on point.
- Malaika Arora: When Bollywood does Kerala right
Bollywood meets Kerala elegance. Malaika in a kasavu saree, gold border flowing, finished with temple jewellery. Add to that a banana leaf sadhya moment with her mother Joyce also in kasavu. Warm, rooted, real. She got the spirit, not just the outfit.
- R. Madhavan & Sarita Birje: The coordinated class act
The couple matched steps in traditional wear, smiling in sync. Madhavan in mundu, Sarita in saree, it felt celebratory without being curated. Just a family, a festival, and a frame that spoke togetherness.
Onam 2025 looks
Onam does not need long stories. A mundu tucked neatly, a kasavu saree draped with care, a smile that feels familiar, that is enough. That simple, handwoven kasavu cloth does something interesting. It momentarily strips away the movie star, the influencer, the Bollywood diva. For a second, they all just look… Malayali. Connected. Because no matter how famous you get, some looks just feel like coming home.