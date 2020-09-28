On Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, author Ajay Deshpande shares the cover of his book Lata Shruti Sanvad

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 91st birthday today. She started her career in the 1940s and has been ruling our hearts with her voice since then.

Well, there have been many books written on the singer and now, one more book titled Lata Shruti Sanvad by author Ajay Deshpande has been announced. Today, on the legendary singer’s birthday the cover of the book has been unveiled.

Talking about the book, the author shared, “I am thrilled to release the cover of my book on the auspicious day of Lataji’s birthday. Most of us share the love for music that can take us down many memory lanes. A singer like Lata Mangeshkar has been a pivotal part of not only the industry but also our lives. While we already know all about her struggles, achievement, and recognition she has received over the years, I felt like the songs that she sung weren’t appreciated enough through the written word.”

“The book is an in-depth study of Lataji’s shastriya bandish, bhajans, geet, Tarana, Dadra, Loris, thumris, mujras and ghazals etc. Lata Shruti Sanvad also delves deeper on how Lataji is able to express true emotions through her songs that have touched our souls through her immaculate sur also known as Bhaava Paksha and her extraordinary voice modulation techniques which is an important aspect in ‘Sugama Sangeetha’. It was an honour to amalgamate her career and my study of music together,” he added.

Well, we are sure fans of Lata Mangeshkar would be keen to read the book.