On Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, a new still of Thalaivi featuring Kangana Ranaut unveiled

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen on the big screen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana’s first look as Jayalalithaa was released a few months ago, and today on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, the makers of the film have unveiled a new still of the film featuring Kangana.

The team of the actress posted on Instagram, “Revealing Kangana’s look from the film, #Thalaivi on the occasion of 72nd Birth Anniversary of #Jayalalitha. The film is based on the story of the life of J. Jayalalithaa, and touts to shed light on the lesser known aspects of her life.”

They also posted a picture of Jayalalithaa and we can see that Kangana looks quite similar to the late politician. “Remembering the super-lady, J. #Jayalalitha on her 72nd Birth Anniversary. Her life’s story speaks volumes about the stout-heartedness and the leadership qualities she possessed. Kangana and everyone who loves her and follows her teachings, denotes her as Jaya Amma. 🙏”

While talking about the film, Kangana stated, “After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

Director AL Vijay stated, “The film depicts the early years and struggles she faced both as an actor and as a politician.”

Vijay is also all praises for his leading lady. He said, “Kangana’s dedication towards playing the character shows in the fact that she gained weight to stay true to the stage of her life that she is portraying. Her attention to detail, her makeup and costumes will make it a visual treat for the audience; they will feel like they are watching Jayalalithaa herself on screen.”

Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on 26th June 2020.