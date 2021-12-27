Website Logo
  • Monday, December 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,997
Total Cases 34,793,333
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 6,531
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 479,997
Total Cases 34,793,333
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 6,531

News

Omicron: New York sees increase in hospitalised children

People wait in line as city workers hand out take-home Covid-19 test kits in lower Manhattan on December 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

WITH Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalised children, as the White House promised Sunday (26) to quickly resolve the country’s Covid-19 test shortage.

The New York state department of health warned “of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalisations associated with Covid-19,” in a statement.

In New York City, it “identified four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week,” it said.

Approximately half of the admissions are younger than five, an age group that is vaccine ineligible, the department added.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the US is on the rise, with an average of nearly 190,000 new infections daily over the past seven days, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The arrival of the new Omicron variant, compounded by holiday celebrations that typically include travel and family reunions, have caused a rush on tests in the United States, where it is difficult to get one in many locations.

Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci acknowledged a Covid “testing problem” and vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month.

“One of the problems is that that’s not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January and there are still some issues now of people having trouble getting tested,” Fauci said.

“But we’re addressing the testing problem,” he added, saying it should be corrected “very soon.”

Last week, president Joe Biden announced a raft of new measures as the US battles its latest Covid surge, including shipping half a billion free home tests in the wake of the Christmastime testing crunch.

However, the White House, whose strategy has for weeks been mainly focused on vaccinations, has faced strong criticism over the fact that many tests won’t be available until January.

Fauci had emphasised that the administration was ramping up to tackle the spike and stressed that Omicron was “extraordinarily contagious.”

Apart from overwhelming hospitals and Covid testing sites, the Covid variant has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in the US, as crews called in sick or had to quarantine after exposure to the virus.

Recent studies in South Africa and Britain indicate that Omicron was less likely to lead to hospitalisation than the previous strains of the virus and that the duration of hospital stays and oxygen needs for patients were lower, Fauci noted.

But he also warned that Omicron’s apparent lower severity is likely to be neutralized by how fast it is spreading.

“The issue that we don’t want to get complacent about… is that when you have such a high volume of new infections, it might override a real diminution in severity,” Fauci said.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka to require security clearance for foreign spouses
INDIA
Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory
News
Crossbow-carrying intruder detained at Queen’s castle in London
INDIA
India to start Covid-19 vaccines for ages 15 and up from January
PAKISTAN
How Right to Play is batting for the girl’s team in Pakistan
News
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies at 90
INDIA
India to give Covid-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan 10
News
UK relaxes visa rules for foreign care workers
PAKISTAN
Pakistan-Afghanistan border fencing row resolved: official
UK
UK extends visa scheme for seasonal farm workers
UK
Fake Bollywood talent agent convicted of helping unlawful immigration
UK
Organ donor family receives touching letter from recipient
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
Sri Lanka to require security clearance for foreign spouses
Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory
Discipline key to India’s dominant day, says Agarwal
England cleared to play after multiple Covid-19 cases hit camp
Omicron: New York sees increase in hospitalised children
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE