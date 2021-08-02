Website Logo
  • Monday, August 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 424,773
Total Cases 31,695,958
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 40,134
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 424,773
Total Cases 31,695,958
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 40,134

Olympics

Olympics: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to enter men’s hockey semifinal

Dilpreet Singh of India celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Great Britain. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA reached the semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics for the first time since 1972 thanks to a 3-1 win over Britain on Sunday (1) to set up a showdown with Belgium at the Tokyo Games.

Australia and Germany will contest the other semifinal.

India, who won the last of their eight Olympic hockey gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Games, led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh. After conceding a goal in the 45th minute, India sealed the win when Hardik Singh made it 3-1 with just minutes left to play.

“We are so happy because after a long time we are reaching a semifinal,” said India playmaker Manpreet Singh.

“We still have two more games so … we need to have our feet on the ground.”

Belgium ended Spain’s run with a 3-1 victory, including two goals from top-scorer Alexander Hendrickx, who played with a bandage around his head to protect a wound on his forehead.

Earlier on Sunday (1), Australia reached the semifinals by beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in sizzling Tokyo heat, while Germany overcame Argentina.

A powerful performance by goalkeeper Andrew Charter, who kept a clean sheet in the shootouts – won 3-0 by Australia after the score was 2-2 at the end of regular playing time – helped the Kookaburras win the match.

The result meant the Dutch men’s squad will not feature in the semi-finals of the Olympic hockey tournament for the first time since 1984.

Germany opened the score against Olympic champions Argentina in the 19th minute when defender Lukas Windfeder shot a penalty corner low and hard at the left side of the goal, leaving Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi no chance to stop the ball.

The German side added to their advantage in the second half after scoring through another penalty corner. The fourth quarter saw one goal from each side, including Windfeder’s second, leaving the final score at 3-1.

“It’s hot weather and hot-minded Argentina, and we just want to keep it cool and play our German style, and I think we did exactly that,” said forward Christopher Ruhr.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Olympics
Olympics: India women stun Australia to enter historic hockey semis
Olympics
Olympics: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinal, to fight for bronze
Olympics
Olympics: Britain, India women’s hockey teams reach quarters
Olympics
Olympics: Indian archery campaign ends without medal
Olympics
India’s Kamalpreet storms into discus throw finals at Tokyo
Olympics
Olympics: Peaty leads Britain to mixed relay gold in record time
Olympics
Mary Kom vows to keep fighting despite ‘unfair’ Olympic exit
Olympics
Lovlina assures India second medal at Tokyo Games
Olympics
PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to make Olympic semis
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Adani enters petrochemical business with Adani Petrochemicals subsidiary
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pakistan of engaging in ‘proxy war’ in…
Matthew Wade to lead Australia against Bangladesh
Vijay Sethupathi starts shooting for Raj & DK’s next series
Covid booster shots for 32 million Britons to begin next…
Shilpa Shetty on husband Raj Kundra’s case: Please let the…