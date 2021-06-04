Website Logo
  Friday, June 04, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 340,702
Total Cases 28,574,350
Today's Fatalities 2,713
Today's Cases 132,364
CRICKET

Olympics: Britain to have mental health support for athletes, staff

Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters in Tokyo. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

By: SattwikBiswal

BRITAIN will have a team of mental health specialists at the Tokyo Olympics to offer support to their athletes and staff, The Times reported on Friday (4).

The report said there will be 10 mental health experts who will work under a sports psychologist lead and a doctor for team members at the Games, scheduled to begin July 23.

“We already took mental health very seriously but we recognise such (mental health) issues have never been more acute in everyday life,” The Times quoted the BOA as saying.

A Japanese Olympic Committee board member on Friday blasted organisers of the Tokyo Games for ignoring public concerns about holding the global sporting showpiece amid the Covid-19 pandemic but said it was too late to cancel.

Japan has recorded nearly 750,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 13,000 deaths.

