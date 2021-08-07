Olympic Games: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other B-Town celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold

Akshay Kumar (Photo by AFP via Getty Images), Neeraj Chopra (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

On Saturday (07), India’s Neeraj Chopra won a Gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Olympic Games. Many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, and others took to social media to congratulate Chopra.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s a GOLD Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020.”

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome Clapping hands sign #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics.”

Salman Khan tweeted, “Well done Neeraj, this is amazinggg. Congrats god bless n keep the hard work n dedication going @Neeraj_chopra1 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020.”

Sunny Deol posted, “Take a bow #NeerajChopra What an outstanding performance India is proud of you #Olympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #Gold.”

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “A legend is born! #NeerajChopra, TAKE A BOW, our entire nation is proud of you! Congratulations! Wins #Gold with a 87.58M #Javelin Throw for India. Only the 2nd Indian to win Gold in an individual event, after Abhinav Bindra. 1st Gold in Athletics. Amazing!”

Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, “It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!”

Well, even wrestler Bajrang Punia won a Bronze medal in men’s 65kg Wrestling. Bollywood celebs also took to social media to congratulate him.

Akshay posted, “Another exemplary performance! Congratulations #BajrangPunia on winning the #bronze, you fought like a champion. #Tokyo2020.”

Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Heartiest Congratulations to #BajrangPunia for winning the #Bronze Medal for #TeamIndia! What a beautiful debut. Wish you the best always! #TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India.”

Yami Gautam posted, “Thrilled to see #TeamIndia win another #Bronze Medal! #BajrangPunia, congratulations! You’ve done us all proud. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India.”