  • Thursday, March 30, 2023
CRICKET

Ollie Robinson predicts easy Ashes win for England

England’s radical rebrand has yielded results both at home and abroad as they blanked New Zealand 3-0, beat South Africa 2-1 and completed a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan

Ollie Robinson (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has said that the resurgent test team has the ability to win the Ashes comfortably on their home turf this year, and make up for their previous 4-0 defeat in Australia.

Under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, the team has adopted an aggressive playing style known as “Bazball,” which has resulted in 10 wins in 12 tests since early last year.

Given England’s current strong performance, Robinson believes that they have every reason to feel confident about winning the Ashes, which begins on June 16 at Edgbaston and would mark their first series victory since 2015.

“The way we’re playing cricket at the moment, we feel like we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably,” he said. “There’s definitely a desire there still, a hunger to put it right.

“I felt when I got back from that trip I didn’t leave it all out there and I’d let myself down and the side down a little bit,” said Robinson.

“There’s a lot of hungry boys this summer wanting to beat the Aussies again … It’s one of the biggest series we play, so why not talk it up?”

England’s radical rebrand has yielded results both at home and abroad as they blanked New Zealand 3-0, beat South Africa 2-1 and completed a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan. They lost their last test by one run against New Zealand in Wellington in February.

“We’ve been dominating teams in all conditions for 12 months now,” Robinson said. “In England we dominated, in Pakistan we dominated, and in New Zealand we played most of the cricket for nine days and lost on the last day.

“With Baz and Stokesy leading the side, from one to 11 we have huge confidence and it puts us in a great position for the summer.”

(Reuters)

