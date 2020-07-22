Ola Corporate launched in UK for business travel

Ride-hailing company Ola on Tuesday (21) launched Ola Corporate service for cost-effective business travel in UK.

The company claimed that the service is 25 per cent cheaper when compared to alternative options.

“Ola Corporate provides a centralised billing and customised ride policies to help businesses organise safe and reliable travel for their employees as people get back to work,” said a company statement.

“The service supports cashless transactions, safeguarding both riders and drivers from contact, and through streamlined processes and end-to-end solutions can help to reduce ground travel costs by up to 25 per cent. Ola only charges for time used, there are no wait time or platform fees.”

The company also revealed that demand has been doubled in the last four weeks as people are increasingly on the move.

People can book rides on the app and simply tag the ride as a Corporate ride. The fares are paid automatically through the company’s Ola Corporate account and can be viewed and downloaded at any time from the dashboard.

“The launch of Ola Corporate continues to demonstrate our ability to grow and diversify in the UK. The new service will build on the success we have had, with our focus on quality, safety and reliability remaining at the core of everything we do,” said Marc Rozendal, Ola’s UK managing director.

“We look forward to working with businesses across the UK to meet their mobility needs and helping people to get back to work safely.”