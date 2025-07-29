Oklahoma is the Casino Capital of America – Not Vegas

So, you thought Las Vegas, Nevada, was the be-all and end-all regarding the bright lights, glitz, glamor, and entertainment-infused world of casino gambling and resorts.

Well, I hate to break the news to my small kings, but size does matter in this instance, and if we’re talking about naming one US location that does it bigger and better than the rest… Oklahoma should be regarded as America’s gambling capital from here on out!

In fact, according to recent reports by Gambling.com, Oklahoma houses the biggest casino in the States and three more that sit inside the top ten list for biggest casinos in the USA. That’s right, move on over Sin City, there’s a new big dawg in town and he’s coming for all your chips!

Oklahoma: The Big Four

The Sooner State isn’t just about Buffalo and barbeque; it’s home to four of the United States' biggest casinos. Let’s take a more in-depth look:

WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma

Established in 2003, the WinStar World Casino & Resort, owned and managed by the Chickasaw Nation, ranks at the top. Situated in Thackerville, Oklahoma, it ranks among the top 10 casinos in the Sooner State.

Boasting 519,000 square feet of gaming area, it is the largest casino not just in the state and the nation, but also formerly the largest in the world. The casino also features an extensive gaming area with several themes inspired by renowned global capitals, including London, Paris, Cairo, and New York.

The facility satisfies most criteria for the available gambling items, with an expansive poker room, a bingo hall, and a sportsbook. Nevertheless, with just 99 table games distributed across three distinct pits on the gaming floor, it significantly lags behind several other giants on the list regarding the quantity of table games available.

Slots constitute the primary draw of WinStar World Casino, which includes over 7,500 machines, with almost 10,000 available at one point. In recent years, several areas have been reallocated for non-gaming activities.

The primary non-gaming attractions include the Lucas Oil Live music arena, a golf course, the global events centre, and vibrant pubs and restaurants. The resort is not particularly suitable for children, as the entertainment choices, aside from the hotel’s swimming pools, are mostly designed for adults.

Gaming Floor 519,000 sq. ft. Slot Machines 7.500 Poker Tables 47 Table Games 99 Hotel Rooms 1,499 Catering Options Over 20

Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, Oklahoma

Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, is the seventh-largest casino in the United States and is well-known among poker enthusiasts. It frequently hosts significant poker tournaments, including the WSOPC, which occurs biannually at this location.

The casino commenced operations in 2006 as the Choctaw Bingo Palace and subsequently evolved into a significantly bigger casino complex, drawing a substantial portion of its 1.2 million yearly visitors from neighbouring Texas, where casinos are prohibited. Numerous hotels are available on the premises, offering a total of approximately 1,600 rooms.

Although somewhat smaller than WinStar, with 7,400 slot machines, it possesses about the same number of slot machines and an equivalent number of table games as the largest casino in the state. It has an enhanced array of family entertainment, including an arcade, bowling alley, a movie theatre, swimming pools, and much more.

A Racebook exists, and while a Sportsbook is not yet operational, the casino has secured an agreement with a sports betting operator to establish a facility on the premises if legislative approval is granted.

Choctaw is an excellent destination for casino patrons with adolescent children, providing enough entertainment options at the resort, while adults may fully utilise the available gaming facilities.

Gaming Floor 219,000 sq. ft. Slot Machines 7.400 Poker Tables 30 Table Games 100 Hotel Rooms 1,600 Catering Options 20

RiverWind Casino in Normal, Oklahoma

The River Wind ranks eighth among Oklahoma casinos on Gambling.com’s top ten list and includes 219,000 square feet of gaming space. It possesses an equivalent gaming floor area to Choctaw, although it falls short in several other aspects.

The Chickasaw Nation manages and operates RiverWind Casino Resort and WinStar Casino, which is ranked first on this list. Overall, the latter resembles a casino more than a resort, with just a boutique-sized hotel with 100 rooms on-site.

Although the River Wind lacks the 600,000 square feet of gaming space seen at WinStar, it nevertheless features a commendable gaming floor with 2,800 slot machines and 45 gaming tables, encompassing popular games such as blackjack and roulette.

Poker enthusiasts are adequately accommodated, with a compact yet practical cash gaming room with 11 tables. The River Wind does not provide a sportsbook; however, it does own an off-track betting facility for wagering on horse racing.

RiverWind has a robust entertainment segment, with the 1,500-seat Showpiece Theatre hosting renowned performers such as BB King and ZZ Top.

Overall, it appears to be one of the least remarkable casinos on the list. Still, if they provide us with a complimentary suite, theatre tickets, and ample gaming opportunities for a weekend, it will be a great experience.

Gaming Floor 219,000 sq. ft. Slot Machines 2.800 Poker Tables 11 Table Games 45 Hotel Rooms 100 Catering Options 8

River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Ranked ninth, the River Spirit Casino boasts a gaming area of 212,000 square feet, making it the fourth largest mega casino in Oklahoma to appear in the nation's top 10. Similar to all the casinos previously mentioned, it is owned by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, an Indian tribe.

It comprises not only one but two casinos since it encompasses the Margaritaville Casino & Restaurant within its premises. It is comparable in size to the River Wind Casino, although it features a more expansive adjacent hotel with 480 rooms, elevating the property's classification to a resort.

Featuring over 3,000 slot machines, 45 gaming tables, and a 12-table poker area, it has a substantial gaming selection, if not the most exhilarating in the state.

River Spirit boasts a robust entertainment portfolio. It's a 2,500-seat theatre, The Cove, presents concerts and comedic performances. The venue also hosts mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing matches, as well as abundant live music across various sites on most weekends.

Nonetheless, it is not an ideal resort for children, as aside from the hotel's tropical-themed pool, there are limited activities available for them. It is best for them to remain at home (but not unattended, of course) while parents enjoy leisure time in the casino.

Gaming Floor 212,000 sq. ft. Slot Machines 3.100 Poker Tables 12 Table Games 45 Hotel Rooms 480 Catering Options 13

The Best of the Rest

While Oklahoma is home to America’s biggest casino and four of the top ten casinos in the USA, we must pay homage to Massachusetts, Florida, California, and Connecticut for their behemoth additions.

The following casinos, minus the Oklahoma additions already discussed, are the biggest in America.

Mohegan Sun in Connecticut

Gaming Floor Size: 350,000 sq. ft.

Mohegan Sun is one of the largest resorts on the East Coast, located near Uncasville, Connecticut. Established in 1996, it features two casinos, hotels, and a variety of entertainment alternatives, rendering it an appealing destination for families, not only for those interested in gambling.

Mohegan Sun is the second-biggest gaming floor in the United States, with a wide array of games. Although it has 4,000 slot machines, which is far fewer than WinStar, Yaamava, and Choctaw, it compensates with over 300 gaming tables and an extensive selection of eating choices.

Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut

Gaming Floor Size: 344,000 sq. ft.

Ranked just behind Mohegan Sun is another prominent East Coast establishment situated in Mashantucket, Connecticut. It is owned by the Pequot Tribal Nation and features an on-site museum for tourists to explore their history and culture.

The game selection resembles that of Mohegan Sun, but with a minor reduction in most categories. With 3,500 slot machines and more than 250 gaming tables, it remains one of the largest casinos in the nation.

Yaamava Resort & Casino in California



Gaming Floor Size: 290,000 sq. ft.

Ranked as the fourth biggest casino in the USA, Yaamava is the oldest casino on the list. It commenced operations in 1986, originally as a bingo hall. The business, about one hour's drive from LA, was formerly referred to as San Manuel Indian Bingo and then expanded to include casino games and slot machines, being rebranded as San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino in 1994.

In 2017, it ultimately ceased operations of its bingo hall to accommodate additional slot machines, which continue to be its most distinctive characteristic, since its inventory of 7,200 machines is the largest of any casino on the West Coast.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California

Gaming Floor Size: 250,000 sq. ft.

Thunder Valley, the largest resort of its kind in northern California, is situated to the north of Sacramento. The resort has been operational since 2003 and boasts the fifth largest gaming floor in the United States, as well as a 4,500-seat venue known as "The Venue."

It is the most exceptional gaming destination in the region, featuring over 100 table games, well over 3,000 slot machines, and a lively poker room.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida

Gaming Floor Size: 245,000 sq. ft.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a renowned establishment, and one of its three accommodations is in the distinctive shape of a guitar, emblematic of the brand. However, that pertains to Hollywood, and regrettably, this is not the case since it is located in Tampa.

Despite being the largest of the Seminole Florida resorts, it unfortunately lacks the guitar-shaped hotel as a design element. It has one of the largest gaming floors in the United States and the most extensive in Florida, encompassing a total area of 245,000 square feet.

Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts

Gaming Floor Size: 210,000 sq. ft.

The tenth largest and last entry in our list of the ten largest casinos in the USA is the Encore Boston Harbour, located in Everett, Massachusetts. The architecture and layout closely resemble that of the Wynn-Encore in Las Vegas, with 210,000 square feet of gaming space. It is among the most recent casinos in America, having opened in 2019.

It is a luxury resort featuring breathtaking views of Boston from its 27-story glass tower, which glimmers at night when viewed from afar. The hotel is a five-star establishment, exquisitely adorned with flowery pathways and opulent carpets featuring stunning motifs.