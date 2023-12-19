Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Entertainment

Official poster for Anjana Vasan’s ‘Wicked Little Letters’ out

Wicked Little Letters will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on Friday 23 February 2024.

By: Mohnish Singh

StudioCanal today releases the official poster for the splendidly vulgar Wicked Little Letters, the razor-sharp British comedy from director Thea Sharrock and written by actor and screenwriter Jonny Sweet.

Joyously reunited on screen in a flurry of f***s, s***s and b******s are stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, spanning the full spectrum of profanity in a wildly entertaining tete-a-tete, alongside supporting cast Anjana Vasan, Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Hugh Skinner, Malachi Kirby, Gemma Jones, Eileen Atkins, and Alisha Weir.

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a farcical and occasionally sinister scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, Wicked Little Letters follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women – led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) – begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.

Blueprint Pictures produces alongside South Of The River Pictures and Jo Wallett.

StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern, and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin executive produce for StudioCanal: Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, and Farhana Bhula executive produce for FILM4, with People Person Pictures’ Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird also on board as executive producers.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

