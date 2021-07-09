Official: Bhoot Police to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on Sept 17

Bhoot Police Poster (Photo credit: Ramesh Taurani/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

Adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which was originally produced for a theatrical release, is set to premiere digitally on streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fronted by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, the much-awaited film starts streaming on the platform on September 17, 2021.

Disney+ Hotstar announced the premiere date of the film on Twitter. “It is the time to be scared of ghosts! Bhoot Police arriving this 17th September on Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex,” read the tweet.

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pawan Kriplani who has previously helmed such successful films as Ragini MMS (2011) and Phobia (2016). The film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The team began principal photography in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and wrapped up production in February. The cast and crew kept sharing pictures from their schedules on social media every now and then.

Bhoot Police is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 10.

In addition to Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum-opus, Adipurush. The high-profile film stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Khan as Lankesh, also known as Ravan. He will also star in the official remake of the successful Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017).

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. A sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, the action thriller also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the cast.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.