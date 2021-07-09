Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393

Entertainment

Official: Bhoot Police to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on Sept 17

Bhoot Police Poster (Photo credit: Ramesh Taurani/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

Adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which was originally produced for a theatrical release, is set to premiere digitally on streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fronted by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, the much-awaited film starts streaming on the platform on September 17, 2021.

Disney+ Hotstar announced the premiere date of the film on Twitter. “It is the time to be scared of ghosts! Bhoot Police arriving this 17th September on Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex,” read the tweet.

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pawan Kriplani who has previously helmed such successful films as Ragini MMS (2011) and Phobia (2016). The film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The team began principal photography in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and wrapped up production in February. The cast and crew kept sharing pictures from their schedules on social media every now and then.

Bhoot Police is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 10.

In addition to Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum-opus, Adipurush. The high-profile film stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Khan as Lankesh, also known as Ravan. He will also star in the official remake of the successful Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017).

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. A sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, the action thriller also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the cast.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma finish filming Antim
Entertainment
Sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 comic-caper Dream Girl on the anvil
Entertainment
Atif Aslam unveils first poster of his next music video Rafta Rafta
Entertainment
Exclusive: Priya Malik: “It’s important for us as a society to discard the notion of…
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag comparison: The pressure is really not…
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya joins Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty opens up about the release date of Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her book Pregnancy Bible, calls it her third child
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT
Entertainment
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long hiatus
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Official: Bhoot Police to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on…
Djokovic storms into seventh Wimbledon final
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma finish filming Antim
Sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 comic-caper Dream Girl on the…
Atif Aslam unveils first poster of his next music video…
Exclusive: Priya Malik: “It’s important for us as a society…