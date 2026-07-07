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Indian battery startup Offgrid Energy Labs opens first UK manufacturing facility ahead of India-UK CETA

Offgrid Energy Labs has launched a pilot production line in Hampshire to scale its zinc-based energy storage technology for global markets

Offgrid Energy Labs

Offgrid Energy Labs has launched its first UK pilot manufacturing facility for ZincGel® battery technology.

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 07, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Offgrid Energy Labs opens its first UK battery manufacturing facility.
  • ZincGel® technology targets long-duration energy storage applications.
  • Launch comes ahead of the India-UK CETA taking effect on July 15.

Indian battery technology company Offgrid Energy Labs has opened its first overseas manufacturing facility in the UK, marking a major step in taking its homegrown ZincGel® battery technology from laboratory research to commercial production.

The pilot manufacturing facility, located in Hook, Hampshire, was inaugurated on July 7 and will initially have a production capacity of 10 MWh. The launch comes just days before the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) takes effect on July 15, a deal expected to strengthen trade, investment and the movement of skilled professionals between the two countries.

Founded in India, Offgrid Energy Labs has developed ZincGel®, a zinc-bromine battery technology designed for long-duration energy storage. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, the company says its batteries are non-flammable and are intended for applications such as renewable energy integration, industrial backup power, microgrids and peak-load management.

The company said the UK facility will serve as its first commercial pilot manufacturing line and act as a base for supplying international markets as demand grows for alternative battery technologies.

India's energy storage market is expected to expand rapidly over the coming years as the country increases renewable energy capacity. According to the Central Electricity Authority, India will require around 411.4 GWh of energy storage by 2031-32, including more than 236 GWh from battery energy storage systems.

Betting on alternatives to lithium

The company believes growing concerns over supply chain resilience and energy security are increasing interest in battery technologies beyond lithium-ion.

Offgrid's ZincGel® platform uses zinc-bromine chemistry and is designed to deliver long-duration storage over a 6 to 16-hour discharge cycle, with an expected operating life of up to 20 years.

Commenting on the launch, co-founder Rishi Srivastava said the UK facility marks an important step in the commercialisation of Indian deep-tech innovation and comes at a significant moment in India-UK economic relations with the implementation of CETA. He added that the company aims to support global demand for safer and more resilient energy storage solutions.

Co-founder Tejas Kusurkar said alternative battery chemistries will play an increasingly important role as renewable energy deployment accelerates. He added that long-duration stationary storage requires technologies focused on safety, durability and supply chain resilience.

Offgrid Energy Labs is backed by investors including Shell Ventures, Ankur Capital and Archean Chemical Industries. The company says it has filed more than 60 patents across India, the UK, the European Union and the US as it looks to expand manufacturing beyond India and build a global presence in advanced battery technology.

indian battery technologyindiauk cetauk battery manufacturingzincgel technologyoffgrid energy labs
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