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Zuber Issa buys 85 Prax petrol stations

Prax Group, founded by Sanjeev Kumar Soosaipillai and his wife, Arani Soosaipillai, entered administration last year after financial difficulties.

​Mohsin and Zuber Issa

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders of EG Group and former Asda Owners.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 07, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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ZUBER ISSA has agreed to buy 85 forecourts from the collapsed Prax Group, taking his EG On The Move business to 285 sites as it continues to expand.

Issa launched EG On The Move in 2023 after separating his business interests from his brother Mohsin Issa. The brothers built EG Group into one of Europe’s largest petrol station operators after buying a single garage in Bury, Greater Manchester, in 2001.

They bought Asda in 2020 before Zuber Issa sold his stake in the supermarket in 2024. Since launching EG On The Move, he has acquired EG Group’s UK business and 98 forecourts from Applegreen.

Prax Group, founded by Sanjeev Kumar Soosaipillai and his wife, Arani Soosaipillai, entered administration last year after financial difficulties.

Administrators have alleged financial irregularities, which Mr Soosaipillai disputes, The Telegraph reported. The company owned the Lindsey oil refinery, supplied about a tenth of Britain’s fuel and operated forecourts under the TotalEnergies and Harvest Energy brands.

The acquired sites will continue to be run by independent commission managers. EG On The Move said it will invest in food-to-go, grocery ranges, foodservice brands, convenience retail, car washes, rapid electric vehicle charging and customer facilities.

Zuber Issa said: “We look forward to working alongside each operator to build on the strengths of their businesses, helping make every site more effective, more competitive and even more attractive to customers.”

The transaction was advised by Cleary Gottlieb, PwC and the company’s banking partners. Meanwhile, the former EG Group forecourt business, now operating as Cumberland Farms, has confidentially filed for a New York stock market listing that could value it at about £6.75bn. The listing is expected to crystallise shareholdings worth around $2.3bn each for the Issa brothers, The Telegraph reported.

eg on the moveprax groupuk businesszuber issa
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