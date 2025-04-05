Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New book claims Obama ‘destroyed’ Democratic Party during and after presidency

The book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, claims that Obama was never a strong loyalist to the Democratic Party.

Did Obama Really Weaken the Democratic Party? A New Book Reveals

Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House offers a detailed narrative

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A newly published political book has revealed fresh details about former President Barack Obama's complicated relationship with the Democratic Party, portraying him as a figure who weakened the party’s infrastructure during and after his time in office.

The book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, authored by political journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, claims that Obama was never a strong loyalist to the Democratic Party. According to the authors, rather than relying on the traditional Democratic Party structure, Obama built his political base by fostering a network of Black professionals to support his campaigns, differentiating him from figures such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and current President Joe Biden.

One of the major points highlighted in the book is the creation of Organizing for Action, a nonprofit organisation founded in 2012 following Obama's re-election. Designed to promote his legislative agenda, Organizing for Action is said to have inadvertently weakened the Democratic Party by competing with it for both influence and fundraising. "Though Organizing for Action never realised his vision, it competed with the party for power and money," the book states. "He left the Democratic Party far weaker than he found it. Or, as one Black party operative put it, 'Obama destroyed that s---.'"

Following Obama's departure from the White House in 2016, prominent Democratic figures, including the Clintons, Joe Biden, and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Donna Brazile, reportedly sought to rebuild the party's infrastructure. According to Allen and Parnes, this rebuilding effort focused on ensuring that party loyalists, rather than far-left progressives, would maintain control at the national and state levels. "By helping install party loyalists at the national and state committees over years, these establishment Democrats kept progressive outsiders at bay," the book notes. One Black Biden ally is quoted as crediting Bill and Hillary Clinton for leading this effort.

Fight also explores Obama's cautious stance towards the 2024 presidential election, in which Kamala Harris ultimately became the Democratic nominee. According to the book, Obama was initially hesitant to endorse Harris, questioning her ability to defeat Donald Trump, who was seeking re-election. Obama’s delay in endorsing Harris, which took place five days after President Biden announced he would not seek a second term, reportedly caused some tension between the former president and Harris, requiring "mending," according to a source close to Obama.

Did Obama Really Weaken the Democratic Party? A New Book RevealsFirst Lady Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National ConventionGetty

Despite earlier hesitations, former First Lady Michelle Obama made a public show of support for Harris at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment," Michelle Obama said. "She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency, and she is one of the most dignified — a tribute to her mother, to my mother, and probably to your mother, too, the embodiment of the stories we tell ourselves about this country."

Nevertheless, the book and subsequent analysis suggest that Barack Obama’s influence over the Democratic Party may be on the decline. Political strategists have pointed out that the former president appears increasingly out of touch with the electorate, particularly after Donald Trump's second successful bid for the White House in 2024.

Political commentator Ben Burgess echoed this sentiment in an op-ed for MSNBC, arguing that Obama's 2024 speech at the Obama Democracy Forum demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding of the reasons behind Trump's continued political success. While praising Obama’s communication skills, Burgess noted that "there was a massive gaping hole at the centre of his speech," adding, "He still doesn’t understand why his eight years in power culminated in the rise of Trump."

Fight bases its findings on interviews with more than 150 political insiders and provides an inside look at the 2024 election campaign, including the Democratic Party's internal struggles, the Republican Party's strategy under Trump, and the broader political landscape of the time.

The book also highlights the fractures that have emerged within the Democratic Party over the past decade, with tensions between establishment figures and progressive newcomers intensifying. The rebuilding efforts led by the Clintons and Biden sought to maintain traditional party values and prevent a progressive takeover, but the challenges from the left have remained a persistent issue for party leadership.

At the time of writing, Obama’s press office has not responded to requests for comment regarding the claims made in Fight. Meanwhile, Organizing for Action, which once aimed to transform civic engagement, has seen its influence wane significantly since its founding.

Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House offers a detailed narrative of how Barack Obama’s political legacy continues to shape and complicate the Democratic Party’s efforts to redefine itself in a changing American political climate.

donald trumpfightjoe bidenjonathan allenkamala harrismichelle obamapolitical bookpresidential electionbarack obama

Related News

John Abraham
Column

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Rise of women in South Indian cinema: How heroines are taking centre stage
Art & Culture

Rise of women in South Indian cinema: How heroines are taking centre stage

india-sri-lanka-deals
Asia

Modi signs defence and energy deals during Sri Lanka visit

Margot Robbie
Entertainment

Margot Robbie’s Yorkshire hotel getaway during 'Wuthering Heights' shoot grabs attention

More For You

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

US OFFICIALS arrived in India on Tuesday (25) to hammer out a trade deal just days before president Donald Trump’s tit-for-tat tariffs begin across the globe, including against the world’s most populous nation.

Assistant US trade representative Brendan Lynch will lead meetings with Indian officials as part of ongoing bilateral trade talks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Texas Officially Recognizes Holi as a Cultural Celebration

The Senate also acknowledged Holi’s role in strengthening community bonds and enriching the state’s cultural diversity. (Representational image: iStock)

Texas becomes third US state to recognise Holi as a cultural celebration

THE TEXAS Senate has passed its first resolution recognising Holi, formally acknowledging the Hindu festival of colours. With this, Texas becomes the third US state, after Georgia and New York, to officially recognise the festival.

The resolution was introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt and was passed ahead of Holi celebrations on March 14. It highlights the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance, marking the arrival of spring, renewal, and the victory of good over evil.

Keep ReadingShow less
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Barry Wilmore Return Safely

As the astronauts prepared to return, they bid emotional farewells to their ISS colleagues

Getty Images

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore return to Earth on SpaceX Dragon from ISS

NASA astronauts, including Sunita "Suni" Williams, have finally returned to Earth after being "stranded" aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months. The unexpected extension of their mission followed technical failures with Boeing's Starliner capsule, which was initially scheduled to bring them home shortly after their arrival in June 2024. Their journey back was completed aboard a reliable SpaceX Dragon capsule, which safely brought them back to Earth, marking the conclusion of their prolonged space mission.

A delayed mission home

The original mission for NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore was intended to be a brief stay on the ISS to test Boeing’s Starliner capsule during its first crewed flight. Williams and Wilmore arrived at the space station in June 2024, expecting to return to Earth within 10 days. However, unforeseen technical issues with Starliner led to the spacecraft’s return to Earth without crew, forcing the astronauts to extend their stay on the ISS by several months.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘India welcomes US shift towards multi-polarity and energy stability’

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

‘India welcomes US shift towards multi-polarity and energy stability’

INDIA’S external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has explained how prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to develop a positive and pragmatic relationship with US president Donald Trump.

Jaishankar said Modi, who was in Washington DC last month, and the US president “have had a very open conversation, and the result was an agreement for a bilateral trade agreement. Our trade minister (Piyush Goyal) is in Washington doing exactly that,” the foreign minister said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump calls US aid for India polls a ‘kickback’

Donald Trump

Trump calls US aid for India polls a ‘kickback’

Eastern Eye

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has claimed that the Biden administration allocated $18 million (£14.2m) in funding to India to help with its elections and added that the country doesn’t need such funds.

His remarks came during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last Saturday (22), when he repeatedly attacked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for allocating $21m (£16.5m) in funding to India for “voter turnout”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc