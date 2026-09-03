Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Nvidia is spending $12.9bn on Hugging Face: Why Jensen Huang wants a bigger piece of the AI business

Jensen Huang’s biggest AI bet yet could give Nvidia a much deeper foothold in the software and developer side of the industry

Nvidia

Nvidia’s acquisition of Hugging Face would take its AI ambitions beyond chips and into the developer ecosystem

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseSep 03, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
  • Nvidia has agreed to acquire AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9bn, one of its biggest deals yet.
  • The acquisition gives Nvidia access to a huge community of AI developers, researchers and companies building with open models.
  • Hugging Face will remain an open platform, with Nvidia insisting developers will not be required to use its hardware.

Nvidia has built its dominance in artificial intelligence around the chips needed to train and run increasingly powerful models. Its proposed $12.9bn acquisition of Hugging Face suggests Jensen Huang now wants a much bigger role in what happens after the hardware is bought.

Hugging Face has become one of the biggest platforms for developers working with AI models, datasets and applications, with more than 18 million developers, researchers and creators using its ecosystem. The platform hosts more than three million models and 500,000 datasets, with about 200,000 companies using it.

For Nvidia, that makes the deal about far more than simply adding another AI company to its portfolio. It gives the chip giant a direct relationship with a large community of people deciding which models, frameworks and infrastructure they use to build AI products.

The shift is significant because the AI industry is increasingly moving from simply building larger models towards making them easier to customise and deploy across different systems.

Nvidia has already been investing heavily in open AI, releasing hundreds of models and datasets through Hugging Face. Huang has described Nvidia as the largest contributor of open models and data to the platform.

The acquisition would take that relationship to another level.

But Nvidia is promising not to lock developers in

Perhaps the most notable part of the deal is what Nvidia says it will not do.

Huang said Hugging Face would remain an open platform where developers can choose their preferred models, frameworks, cloud providers, inference services and computing platforms. Nvidia hardware, he stressed, will not be required to build or deploy through Hugging Face.

That matters because Nvidia is already the dominant supplier of the computing power behind the AI boom. Owning a major developer platform could otherwise raise concerns that the company might use its position to steer developers towards its own chips and infrastructure.

Hugging Face CEO Clem Delangue said the company had approached Nvidia during the summer because it needed greater resources, scale and visibility as open-source AI reaches a critical stage. The founders and team are expected to remain with the business.

The broader ambition is clear: make open-source AI a default way of building technology and give developers greater control over the systems they create, rather than relying entirely on closed AI services.

For Nvidia, that could mean extending its influence from the machines that power AI to the people and software that determine how AI is built.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. About $11.9bn would go to Hugging Face shareholders, with up to another $1bn allocated through an employee equity retention programme.

acquisitionartificial intelligencehugging facenvidianvidia hugging face
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Sitharaman and World Bank's Banga discuss deepening India partnership
Business

Sitharaman and World Bank's Banga discuss deepening India partnership

Anil Agrawal 1
Business

Anil Agarwal looks to 'build a legacy that lasts 500 years'

Ranjit-Boparan-MuscleFood
Business

Boparan acquires MuscleFood after business enters administration

Chandrasekaran-tata-sons
Featured

Chandrasekaran to step down as Tata chair amid rift

More For You

Employee wage

The Government has named hundreds of employers after thousands of workers were found to have been underpaid

iStock

B&Q and NHS employers caught in UK minimum wage crackdown: How payroll errors can leave workers underpaid

  • More than 27,000 workers have been repaid almost £4m following minimum wage enforcement action.
  • The Government has issued penalties totalling £7m against 658 employers.
  • B&Q, NHS trusts, care providers and other major employers feature among those named.

The UK Government has named 658 employers for failing to pay workers the National Minimum Wage, after enforcement action resulted in almost £4m being repaid to more than 27,000 workers.

The employers have also been issued penalties totalling £7m, as ministers step up efforts to ensure businesses comply with minimum wage rules.

Keep ReadingShow less