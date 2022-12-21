Nutrition Geeks launches B12 Dual Power and Ashwagandha Calm +

B12 Dual Power and Ashwagandha Calm +

By: Shubham Ghosh

Nutrition Geeks, one of the UK’s fastest growing consumer brands, has launched two new products: B12 Dual Power and Ashwagandha Calm +.

The B12 Dual Power innovative formula includes two forms of Vitamin B12 in one easy swallow tablet: Methylcobalamin, which is the most common form of B12 in the body with main benefits that include supporting brain function and nervous system & Adenosylcobalamin, the main form of B12 that is responsible in supporting energy levels and boosting metabolism.

Ashwagandha Calm+ utilises the world’s most potent Ashwagandha – Shoden. Each capsule is the equivalent to 2400mg of Ashwagandha. The formula is further enhanced with Vitamin B6 & B12, L-Theanine & L-Tryptophan. All these ingredients are proven to support hormonal activity and mental performance, improve sleep, vitality, and relieve stress.