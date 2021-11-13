Nushrratt Bharuccha on her film Chhalaang clocking one year

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nushrratt Bharuccha impressed everyone with her powerful performance as a small-town Haryanvi girl in Hansal Mehta’s directorial Chhalaang (2020). As the sports black comedy film, produced by Ajay Devgan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, completes one year of its release today, the actress opens up about her experience of working on the film.

“Chhalaang completes one year, and I am gratified to see praises still flowing its way from the lovely audience. As an actor, I have always aspired to bring to the table, something that is completely new and exciting. Having tried my hands in quirky comedy genres earlier, with Chhalaang I wanted to break the conventional mould and try something different and deliver my best at it. Thanks to Hansal Mehta Sir for guiding me on set and nurturing me as an actor and of course Rajkummar (Rao) for being such a wonderful co-star. It’s always fun to work with him,” she shares.

While Bharuccha’s raw and real performance garnered love and appreciation from audiences, critics also reacted positively to the film. The actress recently also bagged a nomination at the Busan International film festival for the Best Actress award for her role in Dharma Productions’ Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans (2021).

On the work front, Bharuccha is presently looking forward to the premiere of her next film Chhorri on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu and an untitled project on her platter.

