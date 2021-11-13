Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha on her film Chhalaang clocking one year

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nushrratt Bharuccha impressed everyone with her powerful performance as a small-town Haryanvi girl in Hansal Mehta’s directorial Chhalaang (2020). As the sports black comedy film, produced by Ajay Devgan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, completes one year of its release today, the actress opens up about her experience of working on the film.

Chhalaang completes one year, and I am gratified to see praises still flowing its way from the lovely audience. As an actor, I have always aspired to bring to the table, something that is completely new and exciting. Having tried my hands in quirky comedy genres earlier, with Chhalaang I wanted to break the conventional mould and try something different and deliver my best at it. Thanks to Hansal Mehta Sir for guiding me on set and nurturing me as an actor and of course Rajkummar (Rao) for being such a wonderful co-star. It’s always fun to work with him,” she shares.

While Bharuccha’s raw and real performance garnered love and appreciation from audiences, critics also reacted positively to the film. The actress recently also bagged a nomination at the Busan International film festival for the Best Actress award for her role in Dharma Productions’ Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans (2021).

On the work front, Bharuccha is presently looking forward to the premiere of her next film Chhorri on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu and an untitled project on her platter.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Arjun Rampal roped in to play professor in Abbas-Mustan’s Three Monkeys
Entertainment
Sharvari: I hope to make my parents proud with all the work I do in…
Entertainment
After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to reunite for Mukesh Bhatt’s…
Entertainment
Shivangi Khedkar: I would love to work with Sai in a different project as well…
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: First song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film to be out on November…
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi getting a great response: It is not my success alone
Entertainment
First look poster of Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali unveiled
INTERVIEWS
“It’s a delight to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey who is so…
Entertainment
Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor with a film titled Dono Mile Iss…
Entertainment
YRF to invest heavily in Yash Raj Films’ digital arm, YRF Entertainment
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu to start filming for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?
Entertainment
Karanvir Sharma on Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 2: If it ever happens,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Arjun Rampal roped in to play professor in Abbas-Mustan’s Three…
Sharvari: I hope to make my parents proud with all…
After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on her film Chhalaang clocking one year
Shivangi Khedkar: I would love to work with Sai in…
Birthday Special: Top 10 performances of Juhi Chawla
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE