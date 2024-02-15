  • Thursday, February 15, 2024
Nursing regulator commissions review to address racism

There have been reports of racism, sexism, and a lack of freedom to speak up, being faced by nurses and midwives hailing from racial minorities

The review is expected to be done in four months, following which the NMC will publish the findings and list the actions to be taken to tackle inequalities – Representative Image:iStock

By: Shajil Kumar

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has commissioned a culture review by an external agency amid reports that its members were facing racism, sexism, and a lack of freedom to speak up.

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal and Rise Associates have been appointed to lead the review and suggest corrective measures to address the above-mentioned issues.

The review is expected to be done in four months, following which the NMC will publish the findings and list the actions to be taken to tackle inequalities and make the organisation more diverse and inclusive.

NMC Chief Executive and Registrar Andrea Sutcliffe said, “It’s essential we foster an open, inclusive, and high-performing environment in which we all feel able to thrive. We need our colleagues to feel empowered to deliver all our regulatory work effectively, making fair decisions that keep the public safe.”

She said NMC is looking forward to working with Nazir and Rise Associates, “who have a track record in helping organisations to improve and embed supportive cultures.”

NMC Council Chair David Warren hoped the rigorous and independent investigation would help embed a “culture where our values – of fairness, kindness, ambition, and collaboration are consistently reflected in the experience of our colleagues and everyone we work with.”

Nazir Fasal assured to do everything to help ensure every member of staff enjoys dignity at work, feels empowered to speak out, and can act on complaints and put the health, safety and wellbeing of the public first.

He said that nursing and midwifery are the bedrock of healthcare, but there have been too many care scandals in recent years.

Last September, The Independent reported that NMC has failed to address racism in its ranks and the staff are too afraid to raise concerns to the watchdog.

