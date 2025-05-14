Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

A survey by the RCN of 3,000 internationally educated nurses found that 42 per cent were planning to leave the country.

UK nurses

70 per cent cited pay concerns, while 40 per cent said immigration policies were influencing their decision.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THOUSANDS of migrant nurses could leave the UK due to new government immigration policies, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

A survey by the RCN of 3,000 internationally educated nurses found that 42 per cent were planning to leave the country.

Of those considering leaving, 70 per cent cited pay concerns, while 40 per cent said immigration policies were influencing their decision.

The report also found that two-thirds of those planning to leave did not intend to return to their home country, instead looking to work elsewhere.

The warning follows prime minister Keir Starmer’s announcement of new immigration measures, including the end of care worker visas for overseas recruitment and stricter rules for foreign students.

Professor Nicola Ranger, RCN general secretary and chief executive, said: “Our report shows thousands of migrant nursing staff are ready to leave the UK. This situation is bad enough, but now the government's cruel measures could do great damage to key services.”

She added: “Closing the care worker visa route and making migrant nursing staff wait longer to access vital benefits is the hostile environment on steroids. They pay tax and work in our vital services, they deserve the same rights.”

A nurse from the Philippines quoted in the report said: “I love living in the UK. I love the people. I love my job and my department. I always try to defend it to my other international nurse friends that have moved to the US, Canada or Australia. But somehow, it's too tiring to defend this country when it's not reciprocating you the care and support that we as immigrants deserve.”

care worker visaimmigration crackdownimmigration policiesinternationally educated nurseskeir starmermigrant nursesnhs workforcenicola rangernurse exodusnursing crisispay concernsrcnroyal college of nursinguk immigration policy

Related News

Nur Khan air base
Editorial

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

Mukesh Ambani
Business

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Lorde
Entertainment

Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour 2025 to hit US, UK and Europe with star-studded line-up

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"
Sports

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

More For You

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Guests at the MSMA Ruby Anniversary celebration at the House of Lords

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Mahesh Liloriya

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Teen Bella Culley Located in Georgia, Detained for Drug Offenses

Georgia’s interior ministry confirmed the arrest

Facebook / Bella May Culley

British teenager Bella Culley, reported missing in Thailand, found detained in Georgia on drug charges

An 18-year-old British woman who was reported missing while travelling in Thailand has been located in Georgia, where she has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Bella May Culley, from Billingham, County Durham, was seen in handcuffs entering a court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, according to footage released by local media. The teenager had not made contact with her family since Saturday, when she failed to check in with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, as arranged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Sullivan

His case should compel urgent reforms to prevent similar injustices in future

Youtube/ BBC News

Peter Sullivan, wrongfully convicted for 38 years, finally freed in UK’s longest miscarriage of justice

Peter Sullivan, once labelled the “Beast of Birkenhead”, has been released from prison after serving 38 years for a murder he did not commit. The Court of Appeal quashed his conviction following the emergence of new DNA evidence, making Sullivan the longest-serving victim of a miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Sullivan, now 68, was convicted in 1987 for the 1986 murder of 21-year-old Diane Sindall. He was 30 at the time and had consistently maintained his innocence. Despite two failed appeals, it was not until recent advances in DNA testing enabled fresh analysis of preserved semen samples from the crime scene that Sullivan was conclusively ruled out as the perpetrator.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric

Keir Starmer holds a press conference on immigration at Downing Street on May 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer "completely rejects" suggestions that his remarks on immigration echoed an inflammatory speech from the 1960s, his spokesman said following a backlash.

Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, was criticised for claiming on Monday (12) that Britain risks becoming an "island of strangers" if his centre-left Labour government fails to cut net migration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and waste

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead

iStock

Delays on the M25 as waste lorry  overturns and spills fuel and waste

A stretch of the M25 has been closed following a collision involving a waste lorry and another heavy goods vehicle, resulting in a significant spillage of oil, diesel, and waste across the motorway.

The incident occurred on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 6 (Godstone) and junction 5 (Chevening) at approximately 04:14 BST. The affected section remains closed and is expected to stay shut throughout the morning rush hour.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc