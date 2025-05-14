RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

THOUSANDS of migrant nurses could leave the UK due to new government immigration policies, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

A survey by the RCN of 3,000 internationally educated nurses found that 42 per cent were planning to leave the country.

Of those considering leaving, 70 per cent cited pay concerns, while 40 per cent said immigration policies were influencing their decision.

The report also found that two-thirds of those planning to leave did not intend to return to their home country, instead looking to work elsewhere.

The warning follows prime minister Keir Starmer’s announcement of new immigration measures, including the end of care worker visas for overseas recruitment and stricter rules for foreign students.

Professor Nicola Ranger, RCN general secretary and chief executive, said: “Our report shows thousands of migrant nursing staff are ready to leave the UK. This situation is bad enough, but now the government's cruel measures could do great damage to key services.”

She added: “Closing the care worker visa route and making migrant nursing staff wait longer to access vital benefits is the hostile environment on steroids. They pay tax and work in our vital services, they deserve the same rights.”

A nurse from the Philippines quoted in the report said: “I love living in the UK. I love the people. I love my job and my department. I always try to defend it to my other international nurse friends that have moved to the US, Canada or Australia. But somehow, it's too tiring to defend this country when it's not reciprocating you the care and support that we as immigrants deserve.”