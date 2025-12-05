Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK government to deport dozens of migrant delivery riders in immigration crackdown

Targeted enforcement in gig economy leads to 171 arrests nationwide, with 60 detained for removal

UK immigration crackdown

The government has partnered with major food delivery platforms to strengthen identity verification systems

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 05, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • 171 delivery riders arrested across UK last month, 60 detained for deportation.
  • Indian, Bangladeshi and Chinese nationals among those targeted in operations.
  • New law imposes prison terms up to five years and £60,000 fines per illegal worker on employers.
The Home Office has arrested 171 migrant delivery riders working illegally in the UK, with 60 individuals now detained awaiting deportation as part of a government crackdown on the gig economy sector.

The nationwide enforcement operations last month targeted workers across multiple cities, including Indian and Bangladeshi riders in Newham, east London, Indian delivery workers in Norwich, Norfolk, and Chinese nationals employed at a restaurant in Solihull, West Midlands.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood attended an operation in Streatham, south London, underscoring the government's commitment to tackling illegal working as part of broader efforts to deter irregular migration to the UK.

Border Security minister Alex Norris issued a stern warning following the arrests. "These results should send a clear message, if you are working illegally in this country, you will be arrested and removed," he stated, adding that the action represents "the most sweeping changes to illegal migration in modern times."

The crackdown comes amid a significant surge in enforcement activity. Home Office figures reveal 8,232 arrests of illegal workers in the year to September 2025, marking a 63 percent increase from 5,043 arrests in the previous 12-month period.

New legal penalties

The government has partnered with major food delivery platforms including Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats to strengthen identity verification systems and combat account sharing among riders.

In July, the Home Office began sharing asylum hotel locations with these companies to identify suspected hotspots of illegal working.

The enforcement drive follows the implementation of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, which became law on Tuesday. The legislation closes loopholes by requiring casual, temporary and subcontracted workers to prove their legal status.

Under the new law, employers failing to conduct proper right-to-work checks face severe penalties including up to 5 years imprisonment, fines of £60,000 for each illegal worker employed, and potential business closure.

The measures aim to make Britain less attractive for illegal migration while enabling faster deportations of those working without authorisation.

delivery ridersasylum seekersillegal migrantsuk immigration crackdown

Related News

AI
News

Three in ten GPs use AI in consultations, study finds

facial recognition police
News

Police to expand facial recognition across country to track criminals

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

More For You

Reform

The funding put Reform UK at the top of the donations list for the quarter, with total receipts of 10.5 million pounds.

Getty Images

Christopher Harborne gives 9 million pounds as Reform leads donation tables


NIGEL FARAGE's Reform UK received 9 million pounds from businessman Christopher Harborne in the third quarter of the year, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday. It is one of the largest political donations recorded in Britain.

Harborne, an aviation entrepreneur who has invested in cryptotechnology, made a contribution just short of the 10 million pounds donated to the Conservative Party in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us