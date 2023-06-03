Website Logo
Nurse accused of killing seven-year-old boy with multiple health conditions

Anuradha Bhupathiraju, 62, appeared before Westminster magistrates accused of causing the death of James Dwerryhouse

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A nurse with over three decades of experience is facing charges of gross negligence manslaughter for the death of seven-year-old boy at the largest private children’s hospital in Britain.

James Dwerryhouse died after his breathing monitor was turned off for more than two hours.

Anuradha Bhupathiraju, 62, appeared before Westminster magistrates accused of causing the kid’s death by leaving his monitor turned off without a doctor’s permission, reported MailOnline.

She spoke in court on May 30 only to confirm her name, date of birth and her address.

Dwerryhouse died of a brain injury as a result of sleep apnoea following surgery on the morning of August 25, 2016.

The boy, who had multiple health conditions requiring tube feeding, was hospitalised for a routine bowel operation.

Due to his sleep apnea, a condition that can result in dangerous pauses in breathing, the boy was connected to specialised equipment that would notify doctors of any deterioration in his breathing while he slept.

During the inquest, John, the boy’s father, testified that after his son regained consciousness following surgery on August 25 and was energetic and sitting in his bed playing with his Playmobil figures.

However, it is alleged that the crucial equipment was removed during the early hours of the morning.

The parents received a phone call around 4.20 am, informing them that James was unwell and they needed to rush to the hospital immediately.

Upon their arrival, they observed that their son’s eyes were partially closed, he had rashes all over his body, and his dilated pupils indicated severe brain damage, according to reports.

The boy was later transferred to the Treehouse Hospice in Ipswich where he passed away on August 28.

Senior district judge Paul Goldspring granted Bhupathiraju bail pending a plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court scheduled this month.

As part of the conditions, she is prohibited from leaving the UK and must surrender her passport to the police.

