Number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir falls over the years: Indian army officer

By: SwatiRana

THERE has been a drop in the number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir over the years due to several reasons, including pressure from financing watchdog FATF, a senior Indian army officer said on Friday (25).

He said the neighbouring country’s attempt to project the situation in the Valley as an “indigenous freedom struggle” has also contributed to the decreased number of active Pakistani terrorists here.

“The Pakistani terrorists have been directed, since the last three to four years, to keep a distance and work as advisors. There are two sides to it. The first is that if a Pakistani terrorist is not killed, the complicity of our neighbouring country is seen less. They have pressure from Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and others,” general officer commanding of strategic Chinar Corps of the Army, Lt Gen D P Pandey told reporters at a function.

He said the longer strategy formulated by Pakistan is to use killing of terrorists during encounters to fuel anti-national sentiments.

“When you kill a Kashmiri youth who has been a terrorist for five-six months, a family is established against our country, it becomes unhappy. So, then (it involves) his extended family, his friends, the village. This is their (Pakistan) strategy. They coordinate in the background, they motivate a young child, radicalise him, hand him guns without any training, push him forward and when he is killed, things follow.

“It is their strategy to show it (militancy) as an indigenous movement where the whole effort is local. When they kill someone, a message comes within half-an-hour that this is local Kashmiri freedom struggle,” he added.

Giving more details, the Corps commander said only two foreign militants were killed in Kashmir this year.

“Our counter-infiltration grid has been very strong for the last few years, which means that less number of foreign militants were able to infiltrate,” he said.

He also said the security situation in the Kashmir Valley of the last few years cannot be compared with that of the last two to three decades.

“It (security) has improved much. There are many things to it – abrogation of (Article) 370, development, having a good control and other things. But, an important aspect is the presence of foreign terrorists – which are all from Pakistan and it is not like a mix from some other countries.”

Lt Gen Pandey said one should not see everything from the prism of terrorist numbers as terrorism has two factors — ‘terror’ and ‘ism’.

“This ‘ism’, this nexus which lives on the money, is still there and we have to break it, which is not a work of one or two years, but many years. Some people from Kashmiri diaspora, sitting in foreign countries, want the youth here to pick guns.

They incite poison and get money. The youth–who have problems in their homes, their education, their debts, are poor and illiterate–are getting killed. Until the civil society in Kashmir understands it, stops it and exposes them, this cycle will continue,” he said.