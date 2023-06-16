Nottingham attacks: Man charged with three counts of murder

Flowers, balloons and tributes lay on the steps of Nottingham Council House after three people were killed and another three hurt in Tuesday’s attacks on June 16, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 31-year-old man arrested after three people were stabbed to death in Nottingham, central England, this week has been charged with three counts of murder, police said on Friday (16).

Nottinghamshire Police said Valdo Calocane was also charged with three counts of attempted murder relating to three other people who were struck by a van.

He will appear in court in the city on Saturday (17).

Nineteen-year-old University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed near the city centre just after 4am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday (13).

Ian Coates, a 65-year-old school caretaker, was found stabbed nearby shortly afterwards.

A van belonging to Coates was then used to try to mow down members of the public. One person was left in a critical condition in hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police chief constable Kate Meynell called the charges “a significant development” in their investigation into the “horrific” incidents, which have shocked the city.

Thousands of people have in recent days attended vigils and memorial services for the victims in Nottingham.

“We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country,” she added.

Meynell warned against posting information online, after speculation in recent days about the suspect’s identity and background.

Webber’s mother, Emma, told a crowd of thousands at Nottingham Council House on Thursday (15): “Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.”

Police have previously only said that Calocane was a former University of Nottingham student.

Contempt of court laws heavily restrict what British media can report before a trial once a suspect is charged, so as not to prejudice a jury’s deliberations.

