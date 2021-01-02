Not just Alia, Heera Mandi to also feature Madhuri, Aishwarya, Deepika and other actresses?

By Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, there were reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to revive his ambitious project, Heera Mandi. It will be directed by Vibhu Puri who has assisted SLB earlier and directed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Hawaizaada.

It is said that Heera Mandi will be made as a web film and will reportedly release on Netflix. There were also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considering Alia Bhatt to play the female lead, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, beside Alia, the filmmaker is also considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala, and Vidya Balan.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Sanjay is personally doing the casting. Though officially his former assistant Vibhu Puri is going to direct Heera Mandi, SLB’s stamp will be evident in every frame.”







Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch all these female stars in one film together.

Meanwhile, currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie is set to release on the big screen this year.

Well, SLB has also announced his next directorial after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It will be Baiju Bawra and reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is in talks to play the titular role in the movie.











