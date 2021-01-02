Not just Alia, Heera Mandi to also feature Madhuri, Aishwarya, Deepika and other actresses? - EasternEye
Trending Now

Not just Alia, Heera Mandi to also feature Madhuri, Aishwarya, Deepika and other actresses?


Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images), Deepika Padukone (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images), Deepika Padukone (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



A few days ago, there were reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to revive his ambitious project, Heera Mandi. It will be directed by Vibhu Puri who has assisted SLB earlier and directed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Hawaizaada.

It is said that Heera Mandi will be made as a web film and will reportedly release on Netflix.  There were also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considering Alia Bhatt to play the female lead, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, beside Alia, the filmmaker is also considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala, and Vidya Balan.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Sanjay is personally doing the casting. Though officially his former assistant Vibhu Puri is going to direct Heera Mandi, SLB’s stamp will be evident in every frame.”



Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch all these female stars in one film together.

Meanwhile, currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie is set to release on the big screen this year.

Well, SLB has also announced his next directorial after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It will be Baiju Bawra and reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is in talks to play the titular role in the movie.










Most Popular

Srii Murali to star in KGF producers’ new film Bagheera

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency approval for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Antim teaser: It is Salman Khan vs. Aayush Sharma

Coolie No.1 movie review: This Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is an outdated remake

Hrithik Roshan to play a quadruple role in sci-fi Krrish 4



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×