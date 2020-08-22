Northern English towns face tighter curbs as part of ‘robust, targeted intervention’

TIGHTER local lockdown rules have been imposed on three towns in northwest England to prevent a “second peak”.

The new restrictions for Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn mean residents will be stopped from socialising with anyone outside their household, weddings limited to 20 people or fewer, and public transport to be avoided from midnight Saturday (22).

Britain’s second-city of Birmingham, which is home to more than one million people, was made an “area of enhanced support”, because of concern about a spike in cases.

The new measures, agreed between local councils and central government, come on top of those already in place since July.

“To prevent a second peak and keep Covid-19 under control, we need robust, targeted intervention where we see a spike in cases,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“The only way we can keep on top of this deadly virus is through decisive action led by the people who know their areas best, wherever possible through consensus with a local area.

“Working with local leaders we agreed further action Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn. It is vital that everyone in these areas follow the advice of their councils, and abide by their local rules carefully.”

Hancock said the approach was to take targeted action, with “maximum possible local consensus”.

“To do that we are introducing a new process to increase engagement between local leaders, both councils and MPs,” the health secretary added.

“This will allow local councils to focus resources onto the wards which need more targeted intervention in order to drive infection rates down, and gives local people a stronger voice at the table.”

Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn are close to Manchester, where targeted lockdown measures have already been introduced.

“Additional guidance will be introduced in Oldham, Blackburn and parts of Pendle to help curb a rising tide of Covid-19 cases,” said a health department statement.

“Despite dedicated local efforts, evidence of rising rates in areas remain and in close collaboration with the local areas, it has been decided that from midnight on Saturday, local residents in these three areas should not socialise with anyone from outside their household.”

The restrictions were the latest in a series of local lockdowns introduced by the UK government, which started with restrictions around the central city of Leicester at the end of June.

Britain, which has been the hardest-hit European country by Covid-19 registering more than 41,000 deaths to date, has seen its number of confirmed cases creeping up in recent weeks.

Officials announced nearly 1,200 new cases on Thursday, as experts and political leaders warned of a fresh wave of cases.