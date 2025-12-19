Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nora Fatehi teams with David Guetta and Ciara to tease new single at Sunburn

Fatehi’s Sunburn appearance links her international music plans with major EDM names and a new streaming push.

Nora Fatehi teams with David Guetta and Ciara to tease new single at Sunburn

Nora Fatehi prepares to join David Guetta on the Sunburn stage in Mumbai

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Nora Fatehi to appear during David Guetta’s Monolith show in Mumbai
  • First tease of her next global single, featuring Guetta and Ciara
  • Marks Guetta’s return to India after eight years
  • Fatehi continues international push through TV, festivals and pop releases

Nora Fatehi is set to work with David Guetta on stage in Mumbai, signalling another step in her global music plans. The appearance will come at the Sunburn Music Festival, where Guetta brings his Monolith show to India on 20 December.

A source involved in the event said the stage moment is not a walk-on. The plan is to use Sunburn as a first tease for the track, which has already been recorded. Fatehi is said to have given her vocals for the song, placing her on a line-up with one of dance music’s biggest producers and a US pop name with established chart reach.

Nora Fatehi prepares to join David Guetta on the Sunburn stage in Mumbai Getty Images


Why Nora Fatehi is pushing international music

Nora Fatehi has been edging into western pop and dance for more than two years. Her list includes Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA!, and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican artist Shenseea. The third track became a performance piece on US network television, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She followed that with a stage role at UNTOLD Dubai, one of the biggest dance festivals in the Gulf. These are the small but visible steps that usually come before a chart push. The collaboration with David Guetta and Ciara will now test how far that ambition can go.


How fans will see Nora Fatehi and David Guetta at Sunburn

David Guetta’s Monolith show stops in Mumbai on 20 December as part of Sunburn’s year-end run. It is his first India stop since a four-city tour in 2017. Ticket demand rose in the past fortnight and festival organisers have leaned on the idea of a “return” to the market. Nora Fatehi’s appearance adds a domestic anchor to that line-up.


What’s next for Nora Fatehi beyond music

Acting work has not stopped. She has Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil in the pipeline. In 2024 and early 2025, she moved between short projects such as Be Happy and Uff Yeh Siyappa, and the web series The Royals with Ishaan Khatter.

The Sunburn performance lands on 20 December, with Guetta headlining the Monolith date and Fatehi scheduled to join him on stage.

david guettasunburnciaramonolith shownora fatehi

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Riz Ahmed’s 'Hamlet' trailer drops murder suspicion into a South Asian business dynasty

Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet trailer exposes a South Asian family empire in crisis

Youtube Screengrabs/Universal Pictures UK

Riz Ahmed’s 'Hamlet' trailer drops murder suspicion into a South Asian business dynasty

Highlights:

  • Hamlet trailer lands with Riz Ahmed in the lead role
  • Film sets Shakespeare inside a wealthy British South Asian family
  • Directed by Aneil Karia and in cinemas 6 February 2025
  • Cast includes Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn, Sheeba Chadha and Art Malik

Riz Ahmed has entered Hamlet in a way British cinema has not quite seen. The new Hamlet trailer has been released by Universal, giving the first proper look at Aneil Karia’s modern take on Shakespeare and placing the story inside a British South Asian business empire. It is due in cinemas on 6 February, and the footage shows a tense, controlled Ahmed moving through grief, suspicion and family power.

The film teams Ahmed and Karia again after The Long Goodbye, which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. That success informs this production. This is the first time a major UK studio release has grounded Hamlet within a South Asian household for a wide audience.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us