Nora Fatehi teams with David Guetta and Ciara to tease new single at Sunburn

Highlights:

Nora Fatehi to appear during David Guetta’s Monolith show in Mumbai

First tease of her next global single, featuring Guetta and Ciara

Marks Guetta’s return to India after eight years

Fatehi continues international push through TV, festivals and pop releases

Nora Fatehi is set to work with David Guetta on stage in Mumbai, signalling another step in her global music plans. The appearance will come at the Sunburn Music Festival, where Guetta brings his Monolith show to India on 20 December.

A source involved in the event said the stage moment is not a walk-on. The plan is to use Sunburn as a first tease for the track, which has already been recorded. Fatehi is said to have given her vocals for the song, placing her on a line-up with one of dance music’s biggest producers and a US pop name with established chart reach.

Why Nora Fatehi is pushing international music

Nora Fatehi has been edging into western pop and dance for more than two years. Her list includes Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA!, and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican artist Shenseea. The third track became a performance piece on US network television, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She followed that with a stage role at UNTOLD Dubai, one of the biggest dance festivals in the Gulf. These are the small but visible steps that usually come before a chart push. The collaboration with David Guetta and Ciara will now test how far that ambition can go.





How fans will see Nora Fatehi and David Guetta at Sunburn

David Guetta’s Monolith show stops in Mumbai on 20 December as part of Sunburn’s year-end run. It is his first India stop since a four-city tour in 2017. Ticket demand rose in the past fortnight and festival organisers have leaned on the idea of a “return” to the market. Nora Fatehi’s appearance adds a domestic anchor to that line-up.





What’s next for Nora Fatehi beyond music

Acting work has not stopped. She has Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil in the pipeline. In 2024 and early 2025, she moved between short projects such as Be Happy and Uff Yeh Siyappa, and the web series The Royals with Ishaan Khatter.

The Sunburn performance lands on 20 December, with Guetta headlining the Monolith date and Fatehi scheduled to join him on stage.