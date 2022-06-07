Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Nora Fatehi and Nargis Fakhri make heads turn at IIFA 2022 – see photos

Nora Fatehi and Nargis Fakhri (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood celebrities made a stylish appearance on the IIFA Rocks Green carpet. B-Town Divas Nora Fatehi and Nargis Fakhri turn heads as they looked drop-dead gorgeous at the IIFA Awards. They shared pictures on their social media account.

The ‘Dilbar’ actor Nora Fatehi looked ravishing in her recent pictures, which she shared on her Instagram handle and left her fans amazed.

In the pictures, Nora wore Versace off-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her outfit with black-studded high heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She opted for a statement-toned neckpiece and a bunch of other accessories. Nora complemented her bold makeup look with nude lips and a sleek bun.

Apart from Nora’s gorgeous black dress, the highlight was the mini-bag that she paired to finish her look.

Nora captioned her picture and wrote, “Versace, Versace, Medusa head on me like im ‘lluminati…”

Nargis Fakhri stole the spotlight at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) with her dazzling look.

The Rockstar (2011) actor opted for Michael Cinco Green-shade gown flaunting her plunging neckline with sequenced strappy sleeves. The actor accessorized green-drop earrings with her outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

For her hairdo, she kept her hair in a bun style. And she went subtle in her makeup with pink- glossy lips.

Nargis captioned her picture, “Such an incredible night full of amazing performances by great artists & such a great vibe in Abu Dhabi for IIFA. Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners #IIFA #IIFA2022”

This year, the IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island from 2 June to 4 June. It was graced by several B-Town celebs like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey have walked the Green carpet and have grabbed eyeballs with their looks and performance.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main night at IIFA 2022 on June 4.

