Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 31, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S parliament session was on Thursday (31) adjourned abruptly till Sunday (3) after opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan.

The adjournment came amid vociferous protest from the opposition who had tabled the motion on March 28.

Khan has suffered further setbacks as two main allies of the government – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – have joined the ranks against him.

The government lost its majority after the allies ditched it and pressure is mounting on the cricketer-turned-politician.

His ministers, however, said Khan would fight until “the last ball of the last over”.

Khan needs 172 votes in the Lower House of 342 to foil the opposition’s bid to topple him.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), said the opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should resign.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Truss presses India on Ukraine ahead of Lavrov visit
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: Asians must get tested for cancer
News
US deputy NSA Daleep Singh to visit India
News
Hyderabad man arrested for stabbing Indian student in London restaurant
HEADLINE STORY
India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to visit
News
UK to continue free Covid tests for healthcare workers, vulnerable
News
No-trust motion: Main ally deserts Imran Khan’s government
NEWS
Gove urged to extend Homes for Ukraine plan to Afghan refugees
News
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip
News
Met Police: 20 fines will be issued to people who attended lockdown parties
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed rejects ‘us versus them’ in Oscar speech for The Long Goodbye
News
East London murder: Man charged with Yasmin Begum’s death
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bridgerton: Simone Ashley confirms season 3 return
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost…
Ukraine seeks India’s mediation to end Russian aggression
Street lights latest casualty of Sri Lankan economic crisis
Times Now Navbharat, Zoom to stream on Freeview UK