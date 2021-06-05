Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529

Entertainment

No Prem Kahani for Karan Johar?

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

There have been reports that Karan Johar has decided to delay his directorial Takht and make a love story starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. A few days ago, a report also suggested that the movie has been titled Prem Kahani.

However, now, according to a report in Spotboye, Karan has denied the reports of making a film titled Prem Kahani.

A source close to the filmmaker told the portal, “Karan is not looking at directing any project at the moment. His focus at the moment is on seeing the long-delayed Brahmastra to its completion. All his efforts are going into minimizing the production costs as Brahmastra has gone way over-budget.”

The report also states that Karan’s next project might be Takht which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Takht was supposed to start rolling in April 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shooting was postponed. There were reports that Karan has decided to shelve the project. However, the filmmaker had cleared that it’s delayed but not shelved.

Meanwhile, as a producer Karan has many films lined up like Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Mr. Lele.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma once again?
Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2: I was aware that portraying Raji’s character required…
Entertainment
TV actor Pearl V Puri gets arrested for allegedly raping a minor
FILM
“I listen to Shreya Ghoshal’s songs as a student,” says British-Asian singer Arzutraa
FILM
Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh to headline RSVP Movies’ horror-comedy
FILM
Kajal Aggarwal joins forces with Sujoy Ghosh for slice-of-life film Uma
FILM
Amit Malhotra joins WarnerMedia as MD for HBO Max in Southeast Asia and…
FILM
Arijit Singh partners with Facebook, GiveIndia for a live Covid-19 fundraiser to help…
Entertainment
ITV Studios and BBC Studios India team up to adapt series for Indian…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar
Entertainment
Aftab Shivdasani: Work obviously has come to a standstill
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja expecting their first child
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma once again?
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji’s birthday celebrations held at Parmarth…
No Prem Kahani for Karan Johar?
Finance ministers from G7 group confident of striking tax deal
Pakistan urges IMF to reduce petroleum levy 
Despite its economic means, Pakistan has done enough for the…