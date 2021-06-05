No Prem Kahani for Karan Johar?

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

There have been reports that Karan Johar has decided to delay his directorial Takht and make a love story starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. A few days ago, a report also suggested that the movie has been titled Prem Kahani.

However, now, according to a report in Spotboye, Karan has denied the reports of making a film titled Prem Kahani.

A source close to the filmmaker told the portal, “Karan is not looking at directing any project at the moment. His focus at the moment is on seeing the long-delayed Brahmastra to its completion. All his efforts are going into minimizing the production costs as Brahmastra has gone way over-budget.”

The report also states that Karan’s next project might be Takht which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Takht was supposed to start rolling in April 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shooting was postponed. There were reports that Karan has decided to shelve the project. However, the filmmaker had cleared that it’s delayed but not shelved.

Meanwhile, as a producer Karan has many films lined up like Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Mr. Lele.