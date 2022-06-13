Website Logo
  • Monday, June 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

No pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says

Britain says Aslin and Pinner were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities.

A man rides his bicycle between two destroyed military trucks in the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine said on Sunday there was no reason to pardon two British nationals who were sentenced to death last week after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Thursday found Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner – and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun – guilty of “mercenary activities” seeking to overthrow the republic. Read full story

Britain says Aslin and Pinner were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities. The pro-Russian separatists who control Donetsk say they committed grave crimes and have a month to appeal.

“I don’t see any grounds, prerequisites, for me to come out with such a decision on a pardon,” Denis Pushilin, the leader of the breakaway republic, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Donetsk and Luhansk are two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia says it is fighting to remove entirely from Kyiv’s control.

Three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin recognised them as independent states, a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

Aslin’s family said he and Pinner “are not, and never were, mercenaries”.

They were living in Ukraine when war broke out and “as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war”, the family said in a statement.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda deportation flight leaving
UK
Rowan Atkinson says Mr Bean was ‘a narcissistic anarchist’
UK
Belongings of missing British reporter and companion found in Amazon -police
News
Security trumps obesity in Britain’s first food strategy
News
Women entrepreneurs dilute their stake more than men while raising capital: Report
News
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer launched at Times Square
News
Luton Labour councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for defrauding her own council
News
Energy deficient male runners might be at higher risk for fractures
News
Study: Maintaining normal weight early in life might help prevent male infertility
News
Hate and unrest not our way: Rahul Gandhi on Prophet remark row
News
Gujarat’s diamond industry hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war
Sports
Boxing-Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda…
Rowan Atkinson says Mr Bean was ‘a narcissistic anarchist’
Belongings of missing British reporter and companion found in Amazon…
No pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader…
Security trumps obesity in Britain’s first food strategy
‘Why would I want to do that to the Pakistani…