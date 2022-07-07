Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

No one is remotely indispensable: Johnson’s resignation speech

Boris Johnson has announced he will stand down as Conservative leader, clearing the way for his departure as Britain’s prime minister once a successor is selected.

“I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me”, says Johnson in his address to the nation (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

Here are some of the highlights from his six-minute resignation speech delivered outside No 10 Downing Street.

On resigning 

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister… the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

“And I’ve today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

On this week’s events

“The reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation, to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

“In the last few days, I’ve tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we are delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate…

“And I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and, of course, it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.”

On his legacy 

“I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this government — from getting Brexit done, to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century; reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in parliament; getting us all through the pandemic; delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown; and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”

On the next leader

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable, and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times, not just helping families to get through it, but changing and improving the way we do things…

“And to that new leader I say, wherever he or she may be, I will give you as much support as I can.”

To the British public 

“I know that there will be many people who are relieved, and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks!”

“I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me and I want you to know that, from now on until the new prime minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.”

To the people of Ukraine

“I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.”

In conclusion

“Being prime minister is an education in itself. I’ve travelled to every part of the United Kingdom and in addition to the beauty of our natural world, I found so many people possessed of such boundless British originality, and so willing to tackle old problems in new ways, that I know that even if things can sometimes seem dark now, our future together is golden.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best…
News
Who could take over as UK prime minister?
News
The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
News
His resignation was inevitable. As a Party we must quickly unite and focus on what…
HEADLINE STORY
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader elected
News
Are you having less sex? Blame the pandemic!
News
Love to see a rich white man brought down by Asians: Comedian Nish…
News
With players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, you’ll see more British Asians coming…
News
Sadiq Khan’s claim of saving £61m by relocating Greater London Authority offices ‘misleading’:…
News
Water births immensely healthful for mums and babies; here’s why
News
BBC tells Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of ‘reputational risk’ when discussing ‘colonial…
News
Beware of Vitamin D overdose: Man who popped 20 supplements a day lands…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Somaiya Begum’s disappearance: Man rearrested on suspicion of murder
“Can you help me with tips to become the world’s…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes royalty in the new poster of…
Want strong and healthy nails? Include these essentials vitamins and…
No one is remotely indispensable: Johnson’s resignation speech
Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar ahead of Koffee With Karan…