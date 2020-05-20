No budget cuts for Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven 2 & Mirzapur 2

Rumours had been flying around that Amazon Prime Video had decided to slash the budget of some of their upcoming web-shows, including Made In Heaven 2 and Mirzapur 2 from the house of Excel Entertainment.

But now Excel Entertainment has issued a statement, quashing reports around budget cuts on their Amazon Prime Original shows. The production house, co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, issued a statement and made it clear that no such development has taken place.

Their statement read: “There has been a great deal of speculation doing the rounds sine the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon Originals produced by Excel Media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows.”

Earlier, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video, had also denied reports of budget cut for the second season of the show. “We have been getting calls about news that we are facing budget cuts on The Family Man (2). We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact, we have finished shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant.”

A senior entertainment journalist had earlier reported that both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video were set to slash budgets on shows commissioned months ago. He said that while Raj & DK had agreed to budget cuts, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti were contemplating reducing the number of episodes in the second season of Made In Heaven instead of compromising on the quality of the show.