Nizam’s grandson files complaint against relatives for ‘submitting false documents’ to claim £35m in UK bank

A grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur has filed a complaint with Hyderabad police against some of his relatives alleging that they submitted ‘false documents’ to claim £35 million belonging to the Nizam in UK bank.







Nawab Najaf Ali Khan has submitted a complaint to Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar early this week.

The Nizam’s descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad and his younger brother Prince Muffakham Jah, joined the Indian government in the legal battle against the Pakistan government over £35m lying with NatWest Bank in London.

A UK court ruled in favour of India and the Princes while dismissing Pakistan’s claim over the funds belonging to the late Nizam in October last year, settling an over 70-year legal dispute.







Now, Ali Khan wants to register a case against Mukarram Jah, his ex-wife Esra Birgen Jah, also the holder of his General Power of Attorney (GPA), his son Azmath Jah and his brother Prince Muffakham Jah.

He alleged that an invalid certificate of succession was submitted in the UK court in the Nizam’s fund case.

“Mukarram Jah and three other family members had “fraudulently” used the certificate in order to cause wrongful gain to themselves and resulting in loss to rest of the legal heirs of the late Nizam of Hyderabad,” he said.







“This certificate dated February 27, 1967, was issued to Mukarram Jah by the union government as sole successor to the Nizam VII. We informed the Commissioner that after the 26th amendment to the Constitution in 1971 by the insertion of Article 363A, this Certificate had become null and void and hence ultra-vires to the Constitution.”

Adding that it is a violation of Constitution of India, Ali Khan added that Prince Mukarram Jah was no longer a ruler of Hyderabad, in succession to the VII Nizam, and he is like any ordinary citizen. “Therefore the personal law of inheritance is applicable for the matter of inheritance,” he said.

He also requested the police to provide security to him and his family members as ‘they were receiving threats’.











