USA spinner Nisarg Patel eager to face Indian stars at T20 World Cup

Nisarg Patel is among a bunch of semi-professional cricketers picked in the co-hosts’ squad for the ICC event beginning June 1.

Nisarg said his team is confident of pulling off a few upsets in the tournament. (Photo: Instagram/nisarg7090)

By: Vivek Mishra

Ahmedabad-born USA left-arm spinner Nisarg Patel can’t wait to pick brains of his much experienced India counterpart Ravindra Jadeja and “run machine” Virat Kohli on the sidelines of their T20 World Cup fixture in New York on June 12.

Nisarg, who attended school in India before leaving for the US in 2003, is among a bunch of semi-professional cricketers picked in the co-hosts’ squad for the ICC event beginning June 1.

The 36-year-old has a done a masters in pharmaceutical sciences and works full-time with a medical research company.

The USA will be making their T20 World Cup debut with the game against Canada on June 1. However, it is the game against his country of birth that Nisarg is most excited about.

“Being born in India, having lived here and having roots here, playing against our heroes we have watched over the years. We can’t wait to be honest,” Nisarg, who also bats lower down the order, said. He is currently training for the mega event in Ahmedabad.

India have two left-arm spinners in the squad in Jadeja and Axar Patel and Nisarg hopes to spend some valuable time with the more experienced all-rounder before they face-off in New York.

“I would love spend time with Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja who plays the same role that I do for my team, Obviously he is much more experienced.

“I would ask Virat the run machine, how do you do it? Especially when it comes to chasing and Jadeja simple stuff like how he prepares for batting, bowling and fielding.

“What sort of thought process he has when he bowls to an attacking batsman, does he try to punch his wickets or he just tries to control and buy wickets that way, so just trying to pick small little things,” said Nisarg, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 20 T20s.

Nisarg said his team is confident of pulling off a few upsets in the tournament.

“The first goal being an underdog is to qualify for the Super 8. In our group we have Canada, and we are confident of beating them, we have beaten Ireland before, and India and Pakistan. We all know Pakistan is a very good team but it is also team that other sides can upset.

“India come in with a lot of experience but they are coming to play in conditions they are not used to. As you said anyone can beat anyone in a T20 game.”